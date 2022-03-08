Log Out
Basketball

“In 2020, Allen Iverson had jewelry worth half a million stolen from a hotel in Philadelphia”: The alleged thief would, however, surrender himself 

"In 2020, Allen Iverson had jewelry worth half a million stolen from a hotel in Philadelphia": The alleged thief would, however, surrender himself 
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"You're s**t at free throws, Ben Simmons you're s**t at free throws": NBA Twitter and Reddit muse about vitriolic chants for Sixers fans to greet when Kevin Durant's Nets next play in Philadelphia
Next Article
"Just stop it with your 'truth' Skip Bayless, I’m being harassed on a daily basis": Nina Westbrook tweets about receiving death wishes over basketball games
NBA Latest Post
"Just stop it with your 'truth' Skip Bayless, I’m being harassed on a daily basis": Nina Westbrook tweets about receiving death wishes over basketball games
“Just stop it with your ‘truth’ Skip Bayless, I’m being harassed on a daily basis”: Nina Westbrook tweets about receiving death wishes over basketball games

Skip Bayless and Nina Westbrook keep going at it, none of them look like they…