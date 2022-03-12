“No one had ever seen a crossover like what Allen Iverson did to Michael Jordan”: Isiah Thomas breaks down just how revolutionary AI’s cross on Jordan was

Isiah Thomas doesn’t mince his words when giving Allen Iverson props for the way he crossed over Michael Jordan.

Allen Iverson was the definition of a highlight reel during his heyday. The Philadelphia 76ers had no choice but to select the multi-sport athlete with their number one overall in 1996 and while they didn’t win a championship with him, certainly do not regret going with him with that pick (ok maybe having Kobe Bryant, a Philly native, would’ve been cooler).

Iverson’s career is chalked full of Hall of Fame worthy moments. Everything from him stepping over Ty Lue during Game 1 of the 2011 NBA Finals en route to dropping 50 to winning MVP that same year, Allen Iverson was iconic.

Also read: “We never discuss race in the USA until something bad happens”: When Charles Barkley scoffed at the idea of white police men racially profiling black men and women

From the get-go it was obvious that AI was going to be a superstar in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year, dropped 50 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers that same rookie season and well, had perhaps the greatest highlight anyone’s ever had on Michael Jordan.

Isiah Thomas on Allen Iverson crossing over Michael Jordan.

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan didn’t exactly have good history with one another. To this day the two, along with other Pistons from those late 80s teams, aren’t on good terms with what they went through with one another in the Playoffs for four straight seasons.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant comparing the Dream Team to the 2012 Olympic team isn’t smart”: Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley scoffed at the idea of Bryant and company besting them

So, it was only natural that Tomas be selected to react to Jordan getting his ankles snatched by a rookie Allen Iverson. Make no mistake, this highlight is one for the ages as AI was in his first year while Michael had already made the All-Defensive team 7 times.

“Iverson crossed over Jordan, which is- when he came in with this crossover; no one had seen this type of crossover in a game before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA History (@nbahistory)

This is quite the amount of praise the 2x champ is sending Iverson’s way considering how good he was with crossing people over. The 90s and early 2000s saw several good ball handling guards pave the way for the guys of today like Tim Hardaway Sr, Jason Williams, Jason Kidd, and Rafer Alston.