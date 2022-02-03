Basketball

“Allen Iverson had the left to right crossover so I went behind the back twice”: Jamal Crawford chops it up with Kevin Garnett on inventing new crossovers out of thin air

“Allen Iverson had the left to right crossover so I went behind the back twice”: Jamal Crawford chops it up with Kevin Garnett on inventing new crossovers out of thin air
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Tom Brady wanted the relationship Peyton Manning had with Tony Dungy": Shannon Sharpe believes that Bill Belichick's 'old school style' left his QB jealous of players like Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, and Peyton Manning
Next Article
"Wonder what Sebastian Vettel has to say about this!": Aston Martin announces a long term partnership with Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco
NBA Latest Post
“Allen Iverson had the left to right crossover so I went behind the back twice”: Jamal Crawford chops it up with Kevin Garnett on inventing new crossovers out of thin air
“Allen Iverson had the left to right crossover so I went behind the back twice”: Jamal Crawford chops it up with Kevin Garnett on inventing new crossovers out of thin air

Jamal Crawford breaks down how he came up with his vast array of crossovers during…