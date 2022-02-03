“2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, 22.2% FG on 2/2/22!?”: Desmond Bane strangely records the most satisfying stat line of all-time

Desmond Bane recorded the most unique stat line of all time during the Grizzlies’ 120-108 win over the New York Knicks.

After their OT loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Memphis Grizzlies had a much better overall performance at the Madison Square Garden. Ja Morant put up 23 points and 9 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr had a 26-point and 10-rebounds double-double, and Ziaire Williams contributed with 21 points on an extremely efficient 82% shooting from the field. However, it was Desmond Bane who blew up on social media.

Also Read: 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert jokes about his matchup with the 2021 MVP ahead of Jazz vs Nuggets

One of the legit contenders for the MIP honors, Desmond managed to record the most unbelievable stat line the league has ever seen. Shockingly, on 2/2/22, Bane recorded a stat line – 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, and 22.2% FG… and his jersey number is 22. Seems beyond belief, right?

“That’s hell”: Desmond Bane reacts to this unique stat line he recorded

As soon as Bane recorded this bizarre stat line, NBA Twitter blew up.

Desmond Bane when he sees Bleacher Report posting about him for the first time but it’s for a 4/18 shooting game pic.twitter.com/TSozqAfFJB — ratioer (@trvorXX) February 3, 2022

The NBA is scripted: — ً (@Asensii20) February 3, 2022

Illuminati confirmed 👀 — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) February 3, 2022

2 girls in room 222 at the Double Tree after the game!! — NormanBrink (@normanrbrink) February 3, 2022

Desmond surprised himself when he saw this absurd stat line. Taking it to Twitter, the 6-foot-5 guard wrote:

Also Read: Anthony Davis drops a truth bomb in light of the Lakers suffering a string of losses