“Allen Iverson’s Crossover Wasn’t a Big Deal!”: Tyronn Lue Shares His Unflitered Thoughts On His Most Embarassing Moment In the NBA

Highlight plays in the NBA are plenty almost every season. One of the more famous highlight reel players was none other than Allen Iverson.

AI could do it all. From high-flying dunks to killer crossovers, there was nothing he couldn’t do on the hardwood court.

One of his most famous highlights came in the 2001 NBA Finals. Where he dropped Tyronn Lue to the floor and stepped over him. An incident that Ty Lue doesn’t believe is a big deal.

Tyronn Lue claims Allen Iverson’s stepover wasn’t that big of a deal

Tyronn Lue has had some incredible moments as an NBA head coach. As a player though, only two come to mind. The first was his championship seasons with the Lakers, and the second is being a part of Allen Iverson’s career highlight reel.

While attempting to contest AI’s shot, Lue fell, which prompted his opponent to step over him after making the shot.

The disrespect was magnanimous, to say the least.

But, what’s more is, Lue claims this highlight isn’t that big of a deal.

Simply put, Ty Lue explains that it wasn’t like Iverson dropped him with a crossover. Additionally, it isn’t a big deal because it’s “the” Allen Iverson.

A Hall of Famer, ‘The Answer’ was a special breed of basketball player. Perhaps Tyronn had it right when he said it isn’t a big deal, as one would expect nothing less from Iverson.

Still, come on now! That’s one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

Of course, it’s a big deal!

Despite all his highlights AI never won an NBA Championship

There is no denying that Iverson was one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA. However, despite all his highlight plays, he never won a ring. He came close though but ultimately lost to the Lakers and the man he stepped over in 2001.

21 years ago today, Allen Iverson gave us this iconic moment, stepping over Tyronn Lue 😤 pic.twitter.com/m9H2pbS0Wj — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022

Nevertheless, AI went on to have a stellar career, playing for the 76ers, Nuggets, Pistons, and Grizzles. All of whom certainly appreciate his services.

