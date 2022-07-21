“We all know that the Great Allen Iverson could have played another 5-6 years”: Kendrick Perkins cautions Russell Westbrook

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins states Russell Westbrook could rob himself of 5-6 years, citing Allen Iverson’s example.

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook currently stands at the most crucial juncture of his career. Coming off a lackluster season, the former MVP might need to take a bit of a backseat if he wishes to win the only thing missing from his Hall of Fame resume, a championship.

The two-time scoring champion’s homecoming season with the Lakers turned out to be a nightmare from the very go. The loopholes in Russ’ game were on full display, having no triple-doubles to hide his turnovers and inability to make jumpers, putting him on the receiving end of criticism and trolls.

The nine-time All-Star didn’t seem to alter his game according to the team’s needs, making things worse for himself. Having played iso-ball for most of his career, Westbrook hasn’t faced a situation like his current. Standing at crossroads, Brodie holds the key to his success in the future.

Speaking of what lies ahead for Westbrook, former player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins cited Allen Iverson’s example.

“Russell Westbrook’s career could end up like Allen Iverson’s”: Kendrick Perkins.

While their style of play may not be similar, Russell Westbrook and Allen Iverson are alike in many ways. The former OKC superstar career trajectory looks to be moving along the same lines as AI. However, this isn’t good news for Westbrook fans, given The Answer’s final years in the league.

A cultural icon, Iverson is one of the most skilled guards to play the game. Unfortunately, the Sixers legend never won a championship, which many believed had to do with his style of play. The four-time scoring champion failed to adapt to the changing times.

We all know that the Great Allen Iverson could have played another 5-6 years if he wanted to take a lesser role. What Russell Westbrook do this season is going to determine his future in the NBA!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/BOUtd8YNZ3 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 20, 2022

Both Westbrook and Iverson’s ball-dominant nature of playing has a shelf life. Thus to stay relevant, there is a need to reinvent with the changing times. The nearly 6-foot AI’s game of driving towards the rim had him take a lot of beating that caught up to him in the latter stages of his career.

Speaking of Mr. Triple-Double, his athleticism seems to be aging with time. Though one can never question Russ’ work ethic and drive, he needs to backseat if he wishes to stay relevant.

