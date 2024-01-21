Almost $800 Million More Than Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan’s Inflation Adjusted $3.3 Billion Career Earnings the Most of Any Athlete in History

October 6, 2009; San Francisco, CA, USA; USA Team member Tiger Woods (USA), left, and honorary captain Michael Jordan, right, follows a tee shot on the 11th hole during the practice round of the President’s Cup golf tournament at Harding Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Apart from his unparalleled hooping skills, Michael Jordan changed the game through personal branding and making key investments during and post his hooping career. Adjusting his career earnings through inflation, his $3.3 billion earnings eclipse any other sporting personality in history. In a post shared by Boardroom, Jordan stood at the top of the stack of top-five athletes in terms of their career earnings.

“Since he was drafted in 1984, MJ has earned an estimated $3.3 billion when adjusted for inflation — more than any other athlete in history.⁠”

This list is based on an article by Sportico which puts Jordan’s $3.3 billion earnings at the top, around $800 million ahead of Tiger Woods, when adjusted for inflation. This is an important distinction considering a decent sum of MJ’s earnings came from mid 1980s to mid 2000s. If we take into account his non-inflation earnings, even then Jordan clears Woods by a significant margin.

He has accumulated $2.37 billion if we exclude inflation which is still around $600 million over Woods. While much of Jordan’s wealth has come after retirement, Woods is still active and stands at the top of active athletes with the most earnings. If we go back to the inflation-adjusted numbers, the prolific golfer has more than a billion dollars in earnings compared to generational soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

At any rate, Jordan’s incredible increase in net worth is also a result of his NBA ownership bid which multiplied his wealth significantly post-retirement. The NBA legend continues to make extraordinary business decisions.

Michael Jordan earned a lot through his Hornets’ ownership

In 2023, MJ stunned a lot of people when he decided to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. After being a minority owner since 2006, MJ decided to buy majority stakes of Hornets (then Bobcats) in 2010 for $180 million. Last year, when he decided to sell these stakes, he had made approximately $2 billion in profits. This has given a significant boost to his net worth.



Although he has probably racked up more than $1 billion just through his long-term investments in Gatorade and Nike, it doesn’t compare to his Hornets’ majority sale alone. Now that his net worth has jumped over $3 billion, he has joined an exclusive club. He became the first athlete to join the Forbes 400 list. Now, he is among the 400 richest individuals in the US, ey another feat for the basketball legend.