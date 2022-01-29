“Skip Bayless reveals why he never had kids and the reason behind his failed relationships”: The veteran analyst told his wife Ernestine Sclafani that she will always be no.2 to his job

Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless reveals how his profession took a toll on his personal life, telling his wife she’ll always be number two after his job.

Though it may look mesmerizing from the outside, the sports media profession is more than a hands-on job. Covering American leagues like the NBA and NFL is a 24×7 job, with trades, free-agency, and contract extensions happening during the off-season.

Recently, television personality Skip Bayless gave an insight into his personal life. The veteran analyst enjoys global popularity for his brutal honesty and hot takes on American sports. His debates on NBA superstar LeBron James is the highlight of his career. An advocate of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady having GOAT status in their respective fields.

Bayless, who just kicked off his podcast show on Fox Sports called The Skip Bayless Show, shared private details about his personal life. In the journalism industry for over four decades, Bayless has ventured into all forums of sports media, right from print to radio to television and now podcasts.

An otherwise reclusive personality, Bayless talks about his personal life. The veteran analyst reveals the reason behind his failed relationships and why he never wanted children.

Skip Bayless gets candid about his personal life.

In a recent segment of his newly launched podcast, one of the biggest names in American sports media, Bayless revealed some intricate details about his personal life. The seventy-year-old loves what he does and is willing to sacrifice his personal life, with his passion for sports being unmatched.

During a recent segment of his podcast, Bayless would reveal why his previous relationships failed and the reason behind not starting a family. The Undisputed analyst states his job is his no.1 priority above everything else.

“If you’ll excuse the digression,” said Bayless. “I chose in my twenties as I was coming up in this business to not have children. I married not my high school sweetheart but my junior high sweetheart and one reason we didn’t make it was- I knew she wanted kids, and the deeper I got into my career, I knew- I just couldn’t have kids. I’m obsessed to this moment in what I’m doing right here, right now, with you. I live for this, it’s my whole life, it’s my calling. It’s not a job, it’s my passion. It was what I was born to do, and I want to continue to do as long as my personal situation will allow it.”

After his failed marriage, Bayless stated that he had a longer-term relationship with another woman, but things couldn’t work out as she wanted a kid. Bayless admitted he would be a horrible father, which was not fair to his kids.

Bayless then spoke about meeting his wife Ernestine Sclafani in New York.

“On our first date, as she will attest, I said, ‘Hey if this happens to go anywhere, I’m sorry, but I’m declaring myself upfront, you’ll always be no.2 to my job, which is my life, which is my passion.”‘

Bayless added, Ernestine was taken aback by his statements.

Bayless sharing such intricate details about his personal life is commendable. Though many may disagree, it’s his passion for his job that makes him such a successful crowd puller.