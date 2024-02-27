Mavericks Injury Report: Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers?

Credits: Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks have been in exceptional form ever since the trade deadline. Surrounding Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with valuable new additions such as PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford has benefitted the team. Since 5th February, the Mavericks went on a seven-game win streak that was broken on Sunday night by the Indiana Pacers. With hopes to turn back to their winning ways, Doncic will be expected to suit up against the in-form Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

Apart from the four players who are expected to miss due to G-League Assignment, the Dallas Mavericks have added a total of five players to their latest injury report. Dante Exum is the only one who is listed as “Doubtful”. Whereas, joining Dereck Lively II, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green, Luka Doncic is added to the dreadful list as “probable”.

Luka Doncic sustained an injury to his nose during the Mavericks’ 5th February clash against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite having broken his nose, quite surprisingly, the Slovenian superstar hasn’t missed a single game yet.

Similarly, fans of the Texas side can expect the MVP contender to put on the jersey and indulge in an entertaining duel against Donovan Mitchell.

Despite averaging 32.4 points and 9.2 assists in February, Luka Doncic has had a dip in production

Luka Doncic is having a sensational season. For the fifth straight campaign, the 6t 7” guard is averaging some unbelievable numbers. For the third straight season, the European prodigy has managed to improve his major stats, lodging career-high in points (34.3), assists (9.5), steals (1.5) per game, and three-point field goal percentage (38%).

Doncic had one of his worst-performing months in February. As compared to the 37.3 points, 10.8 assists, and 9.1 rebounds per game averages in December and January, the 24-year-old saw a slight dip in his stats in February – 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.

The reason behind the same could be the nose injury that he sustained early in February. While he didn’t miss any game this month, he did play fewer minutes per game (36.9) than in the past two months (39.2).

However, Doncic is expected to receive his fifth consecutive All-NBA First Team selection once the season concludes. Further, with Joel Embiid being out of the MVP race, Doncic has a great shot at making a run for the Michael Jordan Trophy, provided that the Mavericks win games and rise in the standings.