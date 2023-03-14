HomeSearch

Inspired by “LeGM” LeBron James, Stephen Curry Turns “Coach” to Draw up Plays in Thrilling Win Over Suns

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 14/03/2023

Stephen Curry might not have scored the most points tonight but he sure was making sure the play calls were right. The Warriors’ talismanic point guard was at his best tonight, with the clipboard.

Yes, not a sight that we get to see often but tonight was the night of “Coach Stephen Curry”. The sharpshooter took matters into his own hands and drew up plays.

Hand on the clipboard, and motioning with the marker, Steph knew what he was doing. Of course, being one of the greatest offensive players ever, it is no surprise but the internet loved it!

“That’s more plays than Darvin Ham has drawn up all season”: Stephen Curry is a coach now as the Warriors coast to a win

Yes, the internet and in particular the townsfolk of Twitter were on fire. Here are some of the best reactions to Curry’s coaching antics.

Yes, he is the undisputed greatest of all time for Warriors fans.

Another truth bomb.

And the funniest one. He has drawn up more plays than Darvin Ham! We must say that one is hilarious.

All of this is perhaps Curry embracing his future as a coach just like LeBron has as a GM. The LeGM jokes have been going around for ages and if it was LeBron drawing up plays, the internet would have exploded.

The LeGM props for LeBron James

While not a lot of video evidence exists of LeBron James actually drawing up plays, we all know how influential he is on the sidelines.

Just take a look at this clip from February of this year where he had the opportunity to draw up a play.

LeBron has almost never been seen with a clipboard, except for on the draft night of the All-Star games. Strange.

Well, no matter if it is LeGM or Coach Steph, it looks as though both of these legends will continue to be a part of the game in the future. Or so we hope.

