“Almost Got It Done”: When Shaquille O’Neal Revealed How a Freak Injury Prevented Him from Possibly Winning 2005 Title

When Shaquille O’Neal left for Miami in 2004, he was at the peak of his career. Coming straight out of a three-peat with the Lakers, Shaq joined forces with Dwyane Wade in South Beach and the two got to work immediately. They lost in the Conference Finals to the Pistons in the 2005 playoffs, but Shaq believes that it was nothing but his “freak injury” that kept his team from winning the title.

In an old interview, which was done six months before his fourth title in 2006, Shaq talked about getting so close to the dream in 2005.

The big man claimed that he is usually very cautious on the brink of the playoffs. However, in 2005, he wasn’t cautious at all and ended up getting injured. The “freak injury” that Shaq was referring to was a deep thigh bruise caused by an impact from Jermaine O’Neal, which made it difficult for him to move, let alone do what he wanted to on the floor.

Shaq said that during the playoffs, when the stakes are high, he always raises his game to another level. But he couldn’t do that in 2005 due to his injury.

But he took pride in the fact that he managed to get Miami so close despite his handicap. Shaq said, “I think it [the injury] hindered me in the playoffs. Everyone knows that the playoffs is the time where I like to raise my game, wasn’t able to raise my game and still we almost got it done.”

The Heat took the Conference Finals against the Pistons to Game 7 and lost. Shaq said that if he wasn’t injured, he had no doubts about winning his fourth title that year.

Although Detroit got the best of him in 2005, the following season was the season of redemption for Shaq and the Heat.

Shaquille O’Neal won his fourth NBA Championship in 2006

In 2006, the Heat were on a dominant run. Their stellar regular season run converted well into the playoffs. In the first round, they faced the Chicago Bulls and closed the series in six games. They had to go through the Brooklyn Nets in the Conference Semifinals next.

Despite facing a strong team, it was their easiest challenge on the way to the championship. The Heat closed that series in five games and met the Pistons again for the Conference Finals. This time, with no “freak injury” to deal with, Shaq’s Heat defeated the Pistons in six games.

It took them another six games to defeat the Dallas Mavericks. The Miami Heat won its first title, being led by Dwyane Wade and Shaq. And the big fella was able to step out of the shadow of the Lakers and win his fourth Championship.