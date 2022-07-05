$600 million-worth Shaquille O’Neal once revealed the shocking reason behind why he always tried to rip the rim off when he dunked the ball

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals why his dunks were always as forceful as they were every time he played basketball

The Shaquille O’Neal we know now, more than anything else, is an absolute teddy bear, just with a lot of swagger to him.

The man has become one of the kindest human beings on the entire planet, whether it be to just his family, or even complete strangers in need of a little help. And frankly, it has been so heartwarming to watch.

But NBA Shaq? He was different.

A mean machine, with all the attitude in the world to bully grown men, and all the tools to excel at it.

A strong example of that is his dunks, especially during his prime. It didn’t matter who was in front of him. The Big Diesel always dunked it down, and he dunked it HARD. In fact, at times it was so hard, that you’d almost be left wondering, just why he used that much force.

Well, if you’ve ever wondered that in your life, we’ve got good news for you. We’re here to give you the answer to that very same question.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal reveals that he dunked ferociously every time because of his father

And no, this wasn’t just some straight lesson or just some sort of command. This… well let’s just say it was a lot more intense than that.

But, instead of waiting for us to explain it, how about you look at Shaq’s explanation of what happened?

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Yikes!

But hey, it worked! In the end, Shaquille O’Neal went down as the most dominant force in the history of the NBA.

The lesson of the story? Being yourself can work out a helluva lot better than being someone else, even if you admire them.

