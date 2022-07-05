Basketball

$600 million-worth Shaquille O’Neal once revealed the shocking reason behind why he always tried to rip the rim off when he dunked the ball

$600 million-worth Shaquille O'Neal once revealed the shocking reason behind why he always tried to rip the rim off when he dunked the ball
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Charles Barkley recalls incident of Michael Jordan betting $300,000 during 1 insane day on the golf course
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$600 million-worth Shaquille O'Neal once revealed the shocking reason behind why he always tried to rip the rim off when he dunked the ball
$600 million-worth Shaquille O’Neal once revealed the shocking reason behind why he always tried to rip the rim off when he dunked the ball

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals why his dunks were always as forceful as they were…