Why is Brandon Ingram Not Playing vs Mavericks? Pelicans Star’s Injury Update Does Not Prove Promising

Oct 14, 2022; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

Why is Brandon Ingram not playing against the Dallas Mavericks?

Just three games into this season, the New Orleans Pelicans aren’t looking bad at all.

Sure, they do have a losing record of 1-2 as of the time of writing. However, it must be noted that most starters were missing during their most recent game.

And despite being down to their second unit against what has been a rumbling Jazz team, the game still went to overtime, with New Orleans only losing 122-121.

But now, as they face off against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, a peculiar sight has shown itself.

Brandon Ingram, along with many of his teammates is missing from this game.

What’s going on here?

Also Read: “‘Shaq Didn’t Work Hard Enough’ Who Are You, Kobe Bryant?!”: When Shaquille O’Neal Disclosed How He Reacted To Black Mamba’s Biggest Problem With Him

Brandon Ingram has entered concussion protocols, following blow to the face during game vs Jazz

The Pelicans’ performance against the Jazz may have been encouraging for many reasons, but Brandon Ingram isn’t one of them.

Just 10 minutes into this contest, Brandon Ingram received a blow to the head during a run-in with teammate Naji Marshall. And at no moment did it look good.

BI never returned to the game following this incident.

While nothing too serious has been reported on this incident since then, Ingram will remain in concussion protocols for a little while. Making it impossible to play this, and perhaps even the next couple of games.

Who else is missing?

Frankly, the Pelicans’ game against the Jazz was far more taxing than anyone could have imagined.

Of course, there is Brandon Ingram’s injury. But further, Zion Williamson (hip), and Herbert Jones (knee) also came away from the game with injuries, due to which they are likely to miss a few games.

Further, Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) remains out indefinitely as well.

Also Read: “I Realized Charles Barkley Was Right!”: Michael Jordan Was Once Found Strongly Supporting Chuck’s Infamous Speech on Athletes and Role Models

Also Read: “I Realized Charles Barkley Was Right!”: Michael Jordan Was Once Found Strongly Supporting Chuck’s Infamous Speech on Athletes and Role Models