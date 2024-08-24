Stephen Curry Compliments Brother Seth’s ‘Bday Aura’ While Wishing Him on His 34th Birthday

Stephen Curry’s younger brother, Seth Curry recently turned 34. Even though fans couldn’t witness the celebrations that only close family members were privy to, social media got to see congratulatory messages of Seth’s friends and family members flowing in. From his siblings and god-sister to his brother-in-law, Seth was showered with love by his people on this special day.

The Golden State Warriors superstar took to his Instagram to share one of his brother’s recent selfies on his IG story. Steph complimented Seth for his ‘birthday aura’.

In the picture, the 34-year-old can be seen wearing a white t-shirt, a rope chain around his neck, partially tinted glasses and an Olympics special white bucket hat.

Sitting in the backdrop of the streets of Paris, Seth’s ‘aura’ in the picture is surely something noticeable. The tinted glass give the sharpshooter a gangster look that his brother seemed to like very much.

Steph captioned his post, “The bday aura!!! Happy born day.”

The rest of his family were early to the online birthday celebrations as well. Seth and Steph’s sister Sydel posted pictures of Seth with her daughter; they share the same birthday.

Stephen Curry wishing his brother Seth on his 34th bday pic.twitter.com/UOZyXWJyta — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) August 24, 2024

Sydel captioned the post, “Real twin flame,” with a fire, a heart and a teary-eyed emoji. In another Instagram story, she wrote, “Happy birthday @Sdotcurry!!! We love you!!”

Seth’s brother-in-law and a star player for the Phoenix Suns, Damion Lee also wished the Hornets star on his special day.

Sydel Curry and Damion Lee wishing Seth 🩷 pic.twitter.com/AiSopqjFVv — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) August 24, 2024

Similar to Sydel, Damion also posted two pictures on his IG story. In the first picture that he posted of Seth, the 34-year-old can be seen smoking a cigar. Damion captioned the post, “Happy birthday brethren.”

The next picture he posted also had his daughter sitting on Seth’s lap. The Suns star wrote, “Birthday twins.”

Next in line to wish the middle child of the Curry family was his godsister and WNBA star rookie for the Los Angeles Sparks, Cameron Brink. She posted a major throwback picture from when both of them were kids. Brink captioned the post, “S dot’s birthday too!! Love Ya.”

Cameron Brink wishing her god-brother Seth Curry 🩷 pic.twitter.com/76qJXBJnwX — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) August 24, 2024

Seth received a lot of love from his fans on social media as well. On the work front, he is currently signed with the Charlotte Hornets after finishing his third stint with the Mavericks. His trade to the Hornets was messy because after signing with them in February, he was waived by the franchise on 28th June, only to be re-signed on the 15th of July.