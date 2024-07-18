Alondes Williams Dunk: Why Did Bam Adebayo Warn The Heat Rookie About A Drug Test?

The 2024-25 NBA Summer League has given fans something to be excited about for the upcoming season. New players and rookies getting a place to showcase their skills and athleticism. But, the Miami Heat rookie, Alondes Williams, just got a warning from his All-Star center, Bam Adebayo.

Alondes topped every Summer League highlight there ever was. The 6’4 shooting guard out of Wake Forest drove to the rim, cocking his arm way back and slamming the ball down on Dallas Mavericks rookie, AJ Lawson.

The slam had the entire bench losing their cool as they jumped out of their seats, holding each other back. Alondes’ dunk even caught the attention of Miami Heat star center, Bam Adebayo who is currently overseas, representing the country with the Team USA roster. Adebayo took to X(formerly Twitter) to react to the Heat rookie’s emphatic slam.

“Lol drug test coming .”

Lol drug test coming https://t.co/05yOC5U5qc — 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) July 17, 2024

The 25-year-old’s dunk was so vicious that even his own teammate had a hard time believing it. The 6’4 guard that went undrafted, jumped out of the arena, taking flight and putting Mavericks rookie, AJ Lawson on a poster.

The dunk itself had a perfect balance of smoothness and ferocity as Williams glided through the air with ease, but decided to punish the rim and the defender standing in between. His slam was so unbelievable that Adebayo jokingly tweeted about him getting drug-tested by the league following his insane dunk.

NBA drug testing stars in recent years

Getting drug tested by their respective leagues is something that is not uncommon for professional athletes lately. This is something that players have had to deal with as stars in the NBA, NFL, MLB, and other leagues.

Being drug tested is usually followed by an insane performance by any player in their league. Although it may have been a while since they made players from other leagues stand out and be drug tested, the NBA has recently had its fair share of such incidents.

One of the most notable incidents was former Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard, Damian Lillard’s 71-point game. Lillard put up a performance of a lifetime in a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets in his last season with the Blazers.

However, after his performance, Lillard ended up getting drug-tested by the league. So, Adebayo joking about his rookie teammate getting drug tested draws direct comparison to such incidents being looked at with suspicion by the league. Let’s see if Alondes does get drug tested or not.