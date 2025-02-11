“Still Gotta Pick My Valentine”: Bam Adebayo Acts Coy About His Relationship with A’ja Wilson

On Saturday night, the Miami Heat hosted their annual gala at Kaseya Center. Aimed at raising money for the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, this year’s event also raised some eyebrows as Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson were both in attendance.

A reporter saw the opportunity and took their shot, asking Adebayo about his plans for Valentine’s Day. “Nah, I still gotta pick my Valentine,” Bam cheekily responded. Despite his involvement with Wilson becoming clearer by the day, the Heat star remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

“I came by myself,” Adebayo shared, as A’ja could be seen participating in her own interviews in the background. However, the one thing he did admit was how well his beau’s new shoes match the Heat’s Vice jerseys. He credited the pink-hued A’Ones for going perfectly with Miami’s retro-design jerseys.

It was a combination Bam sported just last week when he laced up the ‘Pink Aura’ colorway of A’ja’s Nike shoes against the Brooklyn Nets. Wilson even took to social media after the game to talk about Adebayo’s platforming of her new sneakers.

“Checked out the product live in action for 48 mins ….looked good…looked ….A’ONE,” the two-time WNBA champion wrote on Threads.

To be fair, Wilson has been working on the release of her first signature shoe for over 10 months. That’s also around the time when rumors about her relationship with Adebayo took off. The two were spotted together in Las Vegas last year during Team USA’s training camp.

The Olympians would both win the gold medal in Paris, and since then, have been seemingly inseparable. In September, 2024, Bam earned the key to Miami-Dade county and A’ja showed up to support him during the function.

Heartwarmingly, Bam returned the favor last week when his partner released her first Nike shoe in her hometown. Along with the much-awaited release, Wilson was celebrating the retirement of her jersey by her alma mater in South Carolina.

Of course, Adebayo was seated front and center, cheering on his girlfriend, when she finally let the cat out of the bag. “What a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today. Especially my favorite Olympian from out of town,” the 28-year-old shared during her jersey retirement.

The A’ja and Bam hard launch 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/TxbprZ2GV3 — Drea Blackwell (@KSBWDrea) February 2, 2025

After months of speculation, her speech all but confirmed the blossoming relationship between her and Bam. During a subsequent interview with Elle Magazine, Wilson explained why she was finally revealing her relationship with the Miami Heat star.

“If I did not recognize my special Olympian, he wouldn’t be able to get his flowers. So, in that sense, I think it was just a perfect time,” A’ja explained. It’s great that the couple are finally comfortable with making their relationship public, especially if it leads Bam to sporting more unreleased colorways of the upcoming A’Ones.