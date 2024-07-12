Alongside LeBron James, Who Did Grant Hill Anoint As ‘Unofficial’ Captain Of Team USA?

The squad representing the USA at the 2024 Olympics is filled with some of the best players the world has ever seen. While all players on the roster have decorated careers, there is no greater player on the roster than LeBron James. Of course, with James also being the most experienced player on the roster, he is one of the primary voices in the locker room. Further, Grant Hill anointed Stephen Curry as the unofficial captain.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Grant Hill was asked to comment on LeBron James and Stephen Curry being the two leaders of this talented Team USA. Agreeing with Mike Krzyzewski, the managing director of the men’s national team dubbed the two longtime rivals as the “unofficial captains”.

While their stacked trophy cabinet is a testament to their greatness, Hill highlighted certain intangible assets – professionalism and uplifting spirit – possessed by the two that would benefit the team.

“I’d say (LeBron James and Stephen Curry) are the two unofficial captains. The conditioning, the professionalism, the energy… they have been absolutely fantastic. And I will say, we know their legacy. We know what they’ve done throughout their careers. And the fact that at this point they still want to come back, it speaks about their experience playing for Team USA,” Hill said.

Steph and LeBron also being among the current faces of the league were obvious picks to assume the leadership role. In only their first game of this campaign, the two superstars have led the team from the front. While Curry had a terrific 12-point display, James was noticeably motivating his teammates.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are excited to share the floor as teammates

LeBron James v. Stephen Curry has developed to become one of the most intense rivalries in NBA history. For four years (2015-2018) straight, the two players led their respective teams to face each other in the finals. Now, for the first time in their careers, the two will play on the same competitive team.

Like the entire basketball world, Curry and James are also excited about this team-up. After defeating Canada in the exhibition game at Las Vegas, LBJ spoke about his admiration for his rival and revealed being thrilled to share the locker room with Steph as well.

“It’s pretty amazing that we’re at this point of our careers and we’re able to showcase our talent and do what we love to do and give a little bit back to the fans,” James said, per Bleacher Report. “So it’s an absolute treat to play with one of the greatest to ever play this game, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the summer.”

Barring the All-Star Game, considering that the two were playing organized basketball together for the first time, it was impressive to see them be in sync on the court. They displayed their on-court chemistry by connecting for an alley-oop in what was the highlight of the friendly contest.

As they play more games alongside each other, fans can expect many more entertaining plays like these. USA sports fans will also hope that the two legends are successful in their quest of leading the nation to a 17th gold medal at the prestigious sporting event.