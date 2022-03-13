“Already fixed, Kanye West!”: Patrick Beverley makes a triumphant declaration to the hip-hop legend after digging up an old, famous tweet by Yeezy about the Minnesota Timberwolves and fixing them

Patrick Beverley made a promise to help the Minnesota Timberwolves back to the playoffs. And unlike Kanye West, Beverley is fixing the Wolves.

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves by the LA Clippers this past offseason. Beverley stated in a recent interview that he’d desired a much bigger extension than the Clippers front office would offer him.

Judging by his performances this season for a young Wolves squad, there can be no doubt that he’s absolutely earned the extra money that he’d bet on himself for. This won’t be the first time in his career that Beverley exceeds expectations in spectacular fashion.

The Timberwolves have been riding pretty high since January, turning in a 24-12 record for the calendar year of 2022. PatBev is clearly drinking all of this in, returning to social media and taking in all of the praise.

Also Read – Kyrie Irving can attend games at the Barclays Center but he cannot play there?! Make it make sense! Questions arise as the Nets’ star attends the ACC Championship Game between Duke and Virginia Tech.

Patrick Beverley assures Kanye West that the Minnesota Timberwolves are fixed – for now

It was way back in 2016 that Kanye West had one of his famous Twitter meltdowns. The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasies artist put out a series of tweets at the time, one of which was about fixing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves PR department has clearly not forgotten about that infamous tweet. They put out a response of sorts over 6 years after it came out.

Also Read – “What would the Chicago Bulls do without Alex Caruso?!”: DeMar DeRozan and co experience first sub-100-point game since January.

Patrick Beverley added his own approval to this gimmick by his franchise’s social media. He really is the perfect guy to be talking about all of this.

This man went to the Timberwolves with a resolute stance of changing the team’s culture. His chemistry with everyone around the franchise and the way he’s performed this season bear out the notion that he’s lived up to his own lofty expectations.

Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell have both benefited hugely from his veteran presence. His defensive instincts have set a bar for the rest of the team to emulate. The Timberwolves have become one of the feel-good stories of the league in the process, and we’re all here for it.