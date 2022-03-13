“Kyrie Irving can attend games at the Barclays Center but he cannot play there?! Make it make sense”: Questions arise as the Nets’ star attends the ACC Championship Game between Duke and Virginia Tech

Nets’ star Kyrie Irving makes his way to Barclays Center for the first time this year, attends ACC Title Game between Duke and Virginia Tech

The Brooklyn Nets are finally starting to find their footing after a shaky two months. Kevin Durant is back, and he looks like he hasn’t missed a win. The Nets won their last two games, both wins coming on the road. Kyrie Irving has been a key factor in the two wins, dropping 50 in the first, and 22 in the second.

However, the Nets have trouble knocking right back on their door again. In the final 15 games of the season, only four of those are outside NYC. This means, just as the Nets were gaining momentum for a strong finish to the year, they’d be without their star guard yet again.

What adds salt to the wounds is the fact that Kyrie Irving can attend games at the Barclays Center, but cannot play in the same.

NBA Twitter rages as Kyrie Irving attends ACC Championship Game at Barclays Center

The New York City vaccination mandate has now been removed, which allowed Kyrie Irving to be present for the ACC Title game at the Barclays Center tonight. It was a matchup between Kyrie’s alma mater Duke against Virginia Tech.

This is the first time this season that Kyrie Irving was in the Barclays Center. Seeing how Kyrie could be courtside tonight without a mask, but he cannot play for the Nets tomorrow had a lot of people raging.

So Kyrie Irving can’t play in Brooklyn because he’s not vaccinated but he can show up in the same arena to watch the ACC Tournament without a mask. Doesn’t make sense to me. — Scott Strasemeier (@ScottStras) March 13, 2022

Wait a second… Kyrie Irving can sit in the stands for the ACC Tournament Final at the Barclay’s Center but he can’t play a game there for the Nets because he doesn’t play the covid reindeer games? pic.twitter.com/dYnzwHvFp6 — Doug Ripley (@DougRipleyPxP) March 13, 2022

Kyrie Irving sitting courtside for ACC Championship but not allowed to play in same building… absurd beyond belief. Science! — Chris VanTil (@ChrisVanTil) March 13, 2022

Even though NYC removed the vaccination mandate, there still exists a private-sector mandate, which prevents Kyrie from playing games in New York City. It is highly unlikely that this mandate would go down anytime soon. The Nets would have to figure out a way around the same for the rest of the season, and a possible playoff run.