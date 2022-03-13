“What would the Chicago Bulls do without Alex Caruso?!”: DeMar DeRozan and co experience first sub-100-point game since January after the Bald Mamba bolsters their perimeter defense with his return tonight

Alex Caruso is back with a bang, and so is the Chicago Bulls defense. NBA Reddit applauds the former Laker for his defensive hustle and energy.

It’s no secret that Alex Caruso is currently among the best defenders playing in the NBA today. This is a man who persevered for quite a while in the NBA G-League before earning his Lakers stripes.

The Bald Mamba truly came into mainstream notice after sealing a putback dunk over Kevin Durant in the 2018-19 season. Since then, he’s steadily built his profile as a defender par excellence, in addition to his energy in transition.

When the Lakers did not re-sign Alex Caruso to a contract extension, many analysts predicted the demise of their defense. And that has been exactly the case through the course of their turmoil-ridden 2021-22 season.

And where the Lakers lost their very best perimeter defender, the Chicago Bulls gained an All-Defensive Team caliber player at the same time. That’s the reason why DeMar DeRozan and co will be upbeat about their playoff chances.

NBA Reddit and Twitter laud Alex Caruso after the Bulls hold their first 100-point defense in 2 months

NBA fans love nothing better than when a player 0uthustles his opponents on his way to victory. They’ve always had a soft corner for players like Alex Caruso, who exert more effort than their competitors.

All of that positive energy came out in the Bulls’ post-game comments as they finished tonight’s game at 101-91. This was the first time since January that Chicago was successful in holding an opponent below 100 points.

The impact of Alex Caruso was clearly a cut above the rest of the defenders on display tonight. He got the roses he deserves from people across social media.

ALEX CARUSO IN HIS RETURN:

11 points🔥

1 rebound

4 assists🪙

4 steals 🔒

1 block

+9

And most importantly, the W! https://t.co/UhJWXmyq90 pic.twitter.com/2J5ARQU9H4 pic.twitter.com/iRlZTOOsXM — pain (@CarusoGoated) March 13, 2022

Patrick Williams just took a seat on the Bulls bench wearing — an Alex Caruso jersey. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) March 13, 2022

Bulls were 4th in points off turnovers through their first 33 games. Bulls fell to 29th in that same metric over their next 33 games. Huge swing directly attributable to the absence of Caruso & Ball. Caruso comes back, defense ➡️ offense. pic.twitter.com/KlNQKWNpU1 — Mark K (@mkhoops) March 13, 2022