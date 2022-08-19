American rapper Jay Electronica notifies $120M worth Kevin Durant of his position in GOAT debate

American rap artist, Jay Electronica, draws a parallel to Kevin Durant, calling him the GOAT herder.

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant is one of the most skilled players to grace the NBA hardwood. With a 7ft 5′ wingspan, the Slim Reaper is a walking highlight reel, regarded by many as the best player on the planet. However, the Nets superstar isn’t your ideal role model, given his stature.

When we speak of the best in the business, the first few names to crop up are Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, each making a case for the GOAT. The three legends in question usually steered away from controversies, conscious of their public image.

Speaking of Durant, the $120M net worth superstar isn’t one to play according to the rule book. The 33-year-old continues to be controversy’s favorite child, whether it be his constant back and forth with fans and critics on social media or his questionable legacy.

The two-time Finals MVP recently had an interesting live Instagram session with Jay Electronica, who had an interesting take on KD’s position in the GOAT debate.

Jay Electronica addresses himself and Kevin Durant as GOAT herders.

Electronica, who rose to fame in 2007 with his mixtape Act I: Eternal Sunshine, shares a special connection with NBA superstar Kevin Durant, evidence being their recent Instagram live session. The 45-year-old rapper revealed how KD had access to some of his songs nobody had ever heard.

Kevin Durant: “We need new music!” Jay Electronica: “I’ve always blessed you anyways. You got songs on my phone that nobody’s never heard. And I appreciate that you never let nobody hear these songs.” KD: “Ayo chill! Chill.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0widbP1TNx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 19, 2022

Electronica, who looked more excited than ever talking to the twelve-time All-Star, didn’t hesitate to give his flowers to the Durant, saying the following.

“All those guys with the ball, the handles, the rings, they’re GOATS. What about KD? I say nah, KD ain’t the GOAT. KD is like me. KD is the GOAT herder. We round up the GOATS. We lead the GOATS.” – Jay Electronica to Kevin Durant on IG Live 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vzlWqFlPsB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 19, 2022

Currently, in the news for wanting out of the Nets, KD is facing a lot of heat. The 6ft 10′ forward has $194M and 4-years left on his contract, with GM Sean Marks and co willing to wait as long as required for a fruitful deal.

