Zion Williamson should be thanking god if Pelicans get 6’10” Kevin Durant, no matter the package, Skip Bayless proclaims

For a short period of time, the Pelicans were one among many teams who were interested in acquiring Kevin Durant from the Nets.

As soon as the news of Kevin Durant wanting to part ways with the Nets spread like wildfire, teams from around the league sent their trade offer package to the Brooklyn-based franchise. For the longest time, the Celtics, the Heat, and the Mavericks were the frontrunners to acquire the 2014 MVP on their roster.

For a short time period, the New Orleans Pelicans also considered trading for the 2-time Finals MVP. As reported by Kristian Winfield earlier this month, the Pels could “put together a compelling package around All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, role players like Herbert Jones, Devonte Graham and Jose Alvarado and…draft compensation” to add The Durantuala with the likes of CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson.

However, Christian Clark of “NOLA.com” quickly reported that NOLA would be uninterested in sending away BI.

“If Durant gets moved, the New Orleans Pelicans could be players in the sweepstakes, but that would likely require them to surrender Brandon Ingram. League sources say the Pelicans are unwilling to do so.”

“Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson would give NOLA a chance to win the championship”: Skip Bayless

Despite the reports, Skip Bayless stated that David Griffin and co. should go ahead with the deal, if the NY-based franchise agrees to get Ingram, and a few more assets, in place of Durant. The “UNDISPUTED” analyst said:

“Let me make sure I’m hearing you correctly. You’re saying if this pie in the sky deal actually were on the table, which I believe it is not. But let’s just say hypothetically that Brandon Ingram was available to the Nets for Kevin Durant, where the Nets would actually take Brandon Ingram, which they would not.

But let’s just say that they would take Brandon Ingram and draft picks for Kevin Durant. If you’re New Orleans, you should get down on your knees and crawl all the way to Brooklyn, crawl across the Brooklyn bridge and say ‘thank you god, we do it. Please, Kevin, get on our backs and we’ll crawl all the way back to New Orleans’.

Because Kevin Durant with Zion would give you a chance to win the championship. Right here, right now, with that young potentially great head coach that they have in New Orleans, you got firepower.”

"New Orleans has firepower! Kevin Durant with Zion would give you a chance for a championship."@RealSkipBayless on reports Pelicans are unwilling to offer Brandon Ingram in a trade package for Durant pic.twitter.com/cH63QlEppm — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 17, 2022

At the moment, the future of the 6-foot-10 forward is yet to be decided. However, it is highly unlikely that he will land at New Orleans.

With the upcoming season resuming in less than 2 months away, we should shortly learn about KD’s future.

