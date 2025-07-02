Amid Stalled $42 Million Contract Talks, Malik Beasley Faces $2.25 Million Lawsuit Days After Shocking Gambling Allegations

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) fires up the crowd in the first half against the New York Knicks during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Amid the chaos of free agency, Malik Beasley has found himself in serious trouble after the U.S. District Attorney’s office launched an investigation into the guard’s reported gambling habits. To make matters worse for the Detroit Pistons’ sharpshooter, this has led to a lawsuit being filed against him by the agency he hired to manage him.

Hazan Sports Management Group has filed a suit against Beasley for an alleged breach of contract, as reported by Yahoo Sports. They claim to have given him an advance of $650,000 in cash, which Beasley failed to repay. Seeking compensation, the agency has filed for $2.25 million in damages and legal fees.

Now, Beasley has to fight two battles. One, to avoid paying the big bucks to the agency that was supposed to make him rich. Two, the gambling allegations, which only gained more traction after some questionable clips surfaced on social media that could potentially be used as evidence against him.

Taking a trip down memory lane, fans on social media unearthed a video clip of Beasley — then playing for the Milwaukee Bucks — using the word “bet” to describe his failed season. “I came here for a championship. I bet on myself, I bet that we would win, and we just came up short,” he said after Milwaukee’s first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers in 2024.

Although it could just be a figure of speech, the use of the word in the current climate doesn’t look great for him. This was also followed by a video of Beasley — as a T-Wolves guard — desperately pacing down the court to cut a lead from nine to seven, with barely any time left on the clock. Even his teammates didn’t see the point in converting the layup. It was later revealed that the betting spread for the game was +8.5.

Malik Beasley goes coast-to-coast with no time left to cut the lead from 9 to 7 –– and Timberwolves +8.5 is covered He scored 7 last minute of game February 10, 2021 – the day after he was sentenced to jail for pointing a rifle at a family, which also resulted in an NBA suspension pic.twitter.com/mAC3Qsd04f — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 29, 2025

The allegations of Beasley gambling on league games could not come at a worse time for him, as he was just coming off a sensational season with the Pistons. He finished the regular season with the second-most threes made in the league, and he helped Detroit taste postseason action for the first time since the 2018–19 season.

He was also a huge part of the two games they won, marking their first playoff win since 2008. Unfortunately, their season ended on a turnover by Beasley in Game 6 against the Knicks. His performances, however, had done enough to make him eligible for an extension in the offseason, which would’ve seen him re-sign with the Pistons on an estimated $42 million contract.

How Beasley’s future goes depends on the outcome of the DA’s case and investigation. Should he be found guilty of betting on league games, he will most likely get the Jontay Porter treatment. But if the investigation reveals nothing of substance, he will be reintegrated into the league, much like Terry Rozier III.