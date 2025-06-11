“Twice as Many 1st Place Votes as LeBron James”: Resurfaced 2009 Survey Shows NBA Hall of Famers Backed Kobe Bryant as League’s Best

March 4, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) controls the ball against the defense of Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The debate of who the best player in the NBA is hasn’t just arisen out of nowhere. Even back in 2009, in arguably a golden era of talent in the league, the media would anonymously poll Hall of Famers to see who they thought was the best in the league. A video of commentators talking about this poll in 2009 has resurfaced recently, and Kobe Bryant’s massive lead over LeBron James has gotten fans talking.

The Sporting News polled 107 Hall of Famers—like Rick Barry, Lenny Wilkens, Oscar Robertson, and Gregg Popovich. The poll also surveyed players, coaches, and analysts to rank the NBA’s top 50 players. Although LeBron was having an incredible season and went on to win his first-ever MVP award, Bryant claimed more first-place votes, strengthening his reputation among basketball’s elite.

In the video that resurfaced on X, the commentators were heard saying, “If you’re starting a team and you could pick one player and you own that team, who do you pick? LeBron? Kobe? That big fella in Orlando? The Sporting News just did a poll of 107 Hall of Fame basketball players, and they picked Kobe Bryant as the top player. Kobe Bryant was No. 1, with almost twice as many votes as LeBron James in No. 2.”

By 2009, Kobe had won four titles and was averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists that season. He earned his eleventh All-Star selection that year. In the playoffs, Kobe elevated his game, averaging 30.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists across 23 games. He secured his first Finals MVP and led the Lakers to a 4–1 series victory over the Magic.

LeBron began his first MVP season in 2008–09, averaging 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 81 games, and led the Cavs to their franchise-best record of 66-16. He earned his fifth All-Star selection that year. In the playoffs, LeBron silenced doubters with 35.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists over 14 games.

Despite those efforts, the Cavs lost 4–2 to Orlando in the Eastern Conference Finals. In that series, LeBron exploded with 38.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. Both delivered MVP-level seasons, but the poll, which edged Kobe over LeBron, showed Hall of Famers valued titles over regular-season stats.

While Kobe won the Finals MVP and secured his fourth championship, LeBron, who was named the league MVP, fell short of making the NBA Finals. Today’s fans and analysts still argue over who sits atop NBA history.

LeBron and Kobe lead that elite conversation. However, this widely shared 2009 poll gives us a clear snapshot of that era. The legends who shaped the league by that time chose Bryant over James when it mattered most.

Hall of Fame players endorsed Kobe when the stakes reached their peak. However, his sole MVP award did absolutely nothing to tarnish his greatness—it shows how modern takes sometimes overvalue stats. Kobe retired with 33,643 points, ranking third all-time among scorers at the time.

He won five championships, earned two Finals MVPs, and received eleven first-team All-NBA selections. Sportswriters named him the best player of the 2000s. That said, LeBron also built an all-time résumé with MVPs, titles, and All-NBA honors, to say the very least.

In 2009, the game’s legends trusted Kobe’s clutch skill set more than LeBron’s rising dominance. If fans want proof of Kobe’s greatness, the Hall of Famers already offered it. Twice as many first-place votes tell a compelling story. Kobe did not just earn respect—he commanded it on the court and in basketball’s record books.