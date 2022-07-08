Michael Jordan doesn’t use social media, just smokes cigars’: Fan points out difference between billionaire LeBron James and NBA GOAT

LeBron James has always had to establish a strong case for GOAT designation, but Michael Jordan is still considered the GOAT, even after retiring and enjoying life beyond the NBA.

While arguments can be made for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, and other NBA greats, the recent dispute over who is the best since the league’s inception has come down to MJ vs. LeBron.

For the greater part of four decades, they’ve dominated the NBA conversation, ranking first and second in postseason points scored (LeBron over MJ) and Finals MVPs (MJ over LeBron).

Who is the real GOAT between Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

Between the two of them, they have their names over most of the NBA records in just about every category. Who is your pick between Michael Jordan vs LeBron James?@NBAIndia #NBA75 #NBAOnVoot #MichaelJordan pic.twitter.com/4UbL0bVbU2 — Voot Select (@VootSelect) July 4, 2022

“The Last Dance,” an ESPN documentary series, proved to a younger generation of NBA fans that Michael Jordan is much more than a guy who sells vintage sneakers. Those who watched Jordan’s prowess during two three-peats with the Bulls reinforced their belief that he is the best player to ever play the game.

With an undefeated finals record, Jordan’s resume speaks for itself. Jordan is 6-0 in the finals, with no losses. There is a case to be made for ranking LeBron James ahead of Jordan, and James’ case was further strengthened after leading the Lakers to the title against the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Also, read – “I can’t articulate how little LeBron James cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst hints at the King’s past

The Jordan-LeBron argument is never-ending, but unlike LeBron James, his Airness does not need to prove his case

Jordan has a superior scoring average, while James has a higher rate of rebounds and assists. While both players are noted for their tough wing defense, Jordan led the NBA in steals three times in his career.

In terms of longevity, James clearly has the upper hand. The overall numerical gap will grow as long as James remains healthy. At 37, he doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Michael Jordan’s legacy is so untouchable that he doesn’t even bother getting on social media. LeBron talks about how he’s the best 30 times a year. Jordan just smokes his Cuban cigars in Hawaii and enjoys his life. — The Realest Realist 🗣️ (@FactMerchant23) July 2, 2022

Jordan has been retired for over two decades, yet everyone continues to argue that he is the greatest. Jordan is interested in management and likes his life away from the court. For many, he is still the greatest, but LeBron James is on the brink.

Jordan popularised the NBA and made it more marketable than ever. He was the league’s poster boy, and he revolutionized the game both on and off the court. During LeBron’s reign, Stephen Curry has a stronger argument for being more influential and revolutionizing the game.

“When I look at LeBron, he’s not what Michael (Jordan) was as a player. He’s not even what Kobe Bryant was as a player.” – @ScottiePippen pic.twitter.com/OWYkzypZBV — First Take (@FirstTake) February 14, 2019

The king has always had to plead his case in the GOAT debate, while MJ is the benchmark for greatness.

Also, read – “Free Kyrie Irving, he wanna be a Laker so bad”: Nets star shows up in Crypto.com Arena for an LA Sparks game, NBA Twitter goes into a frenzy