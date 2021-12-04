Basketball

“We try to live up to Alex Caruso’s standards”: DeMar DeRozan applauds his Bulls teammate and former Laker for his incredible basketball IQ and energy levels

"We try to live up to Alex Caruso's standards": DeMar DeRozan applauds his Bulls teammate and former Laker for his incredible basketball IQ and energy levels
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“Jalen Green has the worst plus/minus in the NBA”: How the Rockets rookie has been struggling mightily to adjust early on
Next Article
Lanka Premier League 2021 schedule and fixtures: When and where will LPL 2021 matches be played?
NBA Latest Post
"We try to live up to Alex Caruso's standards": DeMar DeRozan applauds his Bulls teammate and former Laker for his incredible basketball IQ and energy levels
“We try to live up to Alex Caruso’s standards”: DeMar DeRozan applauds his Bulls teammate and former Laker for his incredible basketball IQ and energy levels

DeMar DeRozan believes that Alex Caruso is the tone-setter for the Chicago Bulls this year,…