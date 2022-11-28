Amidst $4.6 Million Negotiations, Michael Jordan Admitted Dennis Rodman Was ‘A Wacko’ After Defending Him

Michael Jordan had already done something that the likes of Magic Johnson, Julius Erving, and Larry Bird never did: he had 3-peated as an NBA champion by the time the summer of 1993 rolled around. Having cemented himself in the echelon of NBA greats before his first retirement, things were looking up for his legacy.

Though, a second-round exit against the Orlando Magic in 1995 upon his return from Minor League Baseball saw Jerry Krause make a drastic change on the roster. Dennis Rodman, a man who David Robinson, Avery Johnson, and Bob Hill all labelled as ‘problematic’ was being recruited by the Bulls.

Rodman already had history with the Bulls, with him having been a pivotal aspect of the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons who physically tortured MJ and company. Phil Jackson had to invite him over to his house to break bread and settle the tensions between Pippen, Jordan, and Rodman.

When he was asked about whether or not he wanted to be in Chicago, Dennis simply said, ‘Yeah, whatever.’

Also read: “Elvis and the Beatles Are Back”: When Michael Jordan Took a ‘$61 Million Ride’ to Return to the NBA Following James Jordan’s Demise

Michael Jordan admits Dennis Rodman is a ‘wacko’ but goes on to defend him

In their first year together as a new powerhouse trio, Pip, MJ, and Dennis led Chicago to a 72-10 regular season record, the most wins in the regular season at the time. Of course, they would go on to win the 1996 NBA Finals as well.

Facing off against the Utah Jazz in thew 1997 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan and company took care of business in 5 games. During his media availability following Game 5, Jordan was asked if he wanted Dennis Rodman back on the roster.

“His dresses don’t bother me. His hair doesn’t bother me. Sure, he’s gonna go wacko every now and then. We’ve come to live with that. We’ve come to accept that. You can’t find another player on the basketball court that works just as hard as Dennis Rodman. Gives 110%.”

We’re getting a heavy dose of @dennisrodman in tonight’s #TheLastDance. I know Dennis has said that he and MJ didn’t talk socially, and that they didn’t need to. They didn’t. Here is MJ supporting Rodman, a free agent, after the fifth championship.https://t.co/X64Bg6KURz pic.twitter.com/mZPivMq8aA — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) April 26, 2020

Rodman in fact signed with the Bulls for another year in the 1997-98 season for $4.6 million and well, would help in bringing yet another championship to the city of Chicago.

Michael Jordan-Dennis Rodman dynamic

The two have admitted to having a lot of love for one another in the past. Rodman actually once claimed he idolized Jordan, and MJ in return constantly showing love back to him by defending his shenanigans very publicly.

Though, as we get further and further removed from those Bulls days, the further apart the two seem to get. This is mainly because of the fact that they live two very different. Rodman once even tried to get the 5x MVP to come to North Korea, an invitation that was swiftly declined.

Though, both Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman would meet each other and embrace while at the NBA’s 75th Anniversary event.

Also read: “Michael Jordan Would Cheap Shot You and Look at Ref For Help”: Former Knicks Guard, Who Punched Kobe Bryant, Once Said MJ is the ‘Dirtiest Ever’