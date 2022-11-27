“Michael Jordan Would Cheap Shot You and Look at Ref For Help”: Former Knicks Guard, Who Punched Kobe Bryant, Once Said MJ is the ‘Dirtiest Ever’

You might have heard a few arguments about Michael Jordan not being the best in the game of basketball, but we rarely hear about His Airness being dirty.

However, there is a former New York Knicks guard who although believes the Bulls legend to be the greatest of all time, also labels him as the dirtiest player ever. Read on to know who it is.

Chris Childs once said Michael Jordan is the dirtiest player in the NBA

The man who punched Kobe Bryant in the neck for calling him a “b*tch”, a few years before that incident, got in an altercation with The Black Mamba’s idol as well.

According to Chris Childs, that incident build up over a period of time as he consistently went through MJ’s vile treatment on the court for no particular reason.

However, one thing that mattered to Chris the most, irrespective of who he was playing against, was respect. MJ did him pretty badly on that front.

“And what people don’t understand is Michael was one the dirtiest players who ever played the game, you know?” Childs once told according to Bally Sports. “He would cheap-shot you and then look at the ref for help. One thing that I stood on from the beginning is that I’m a man like you’re a man, and I want to be treated accordingly. If you don’t treat me accordingly, then I’ll take that respect … and that’s one thing that when I stepped on the court, I let that be known from the beginning.”

Indeed, the superstars like Bryant and Jordan are always given a free hand to do what they wish to do against whomever they want to target each night by the officials.

MJ could get in everyone’s head easily

Jordan took advantage of being incredible and told you about it even if you do not want to hear it. You obviously would not want to be slapped with your failure just after the attempt.

Imagine somebody destroying you first on the court and keeps on telling you to your face what he is doing to you and what is going to do in the next possession. And then would do it, and there would almost be nothing you could do about it, apart from getting your hands on him?

We feel you now, Isiah Thomas.

