Amidst A Hefty $3 Million Divorce From Ex-Wife, Allen Iverson’s Custom Mansion Burnt A $2 Million Hole In His Pocket

Allen Iverson has never been all too savvy of a businessman throughout his life. Over the course of 14 seasons, AI earned over $150 million but would soon lose almost all of it due to poor financial planning and extravagant purchases.

Unlike his fellow NBA legends like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, and the rest, Iverson never truly delved down the path of investments and endorsements. A lot of his spending and subsequent loss of money came from him being too generous with his multi-million wealth.

He would take the entirety of his crew out for clubbing or any other activities on a weekly basis. His crew could sometimes reach to about 50 people at a time. This explains why a single outing could’ve burned a $10,000-20000 hole in his pocket on any given night.

Allen Iverson lost $2 million on his custom mansion

Allen Iverson and his wife had purchased a mansion that they would go on to custom in Atlanta, Georgia in the late 2000s. The total cost of building and customizing the mansion came out to around $4.5 million.

Mere 4 years later, the bank would buy the house for $2.5 million, leading to Iverson incurring a $2 million loss. He would lose his house to the bank out of foreclosure. Originally, AI wanted to sell the house to the highest bidder, but unfortunately did not get a chance to.

This all happened when he was in the midst of his divorce with his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner. She would receive $3 million from the 2001 MVP as a part of the divorce settlement.

Reebok keeps Iverson’s bank account in check

Allen Iverson signing a lifetime deal with Reebok is what is keeping his bank account in check and allowing him to live a somewhat lavish life. They pay him $800,000 each year as a part of the lifetime deal.

Along with this, they are also keep a fund for him worth $32 million that he will only be able to access once he reaches the age of 55, which will happen in another 8 years.

