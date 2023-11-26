Amidst Josh Giddey Being Investigated By The NBA, Underage Girlfriend Liv Cook ‘Likes’ Post Confirming The Investigation

Nov 25, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts to an officials call during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

In the modern day and age, NBA stars’ personal life decisions often spur to the limelight putting their actions under question. This time around, Josh Giddey found himself under scrutiny after his involvement with his underage girlfriend, Liv Cook, became public. The scenario took a turn for worse as his partner liked a post confirming the league’s investigation of the youngster’s actions.

Several clips of the athlete and Cook spending time together recently surfaced online hinting at a possible connection between them. Soon after that, Cook even allegedly admitted to dating the Oklahoma City Thunder star in a latest leaked video. It increased the chances of the Australian player being guilty of dating a minor, going by the legal age of dating in the USA.

The NBA decided to take the matter into its own hands as it started an investigation to get to the bottom of the truth. The news spread like wildfire on social media platforms as numerous sources started covering it. In the midst of the controversy, Josh’s teenage girlfriend liked one such post acknowledging and confirming the actions of the league.

Despite the drama, the shooting guard featured in their recent home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The outcome here also was unsatisfactory for Giddey as the hosts lost 123-127 to move to the second spot in the Western Conference. Josh had an off-night from the field as he went 4/12 to register 10-7-8 against the Eastern Conference franchise.

How did Josh Giddey respond to the controversies?

In a recent interview, the Thunder star stumbled upon questions regarding the off-court situation. He refrained from commenting, stating, “I understand the question obviously but there’s no further comment right now”.

This raised frustration amongst the supporters as they demanded a more poignant and persistent approach from the media houses. Referring to Kyrie Irving‘s antisemitic remarks from a year back, the fans urged a more dedicated attitude from the reporters. The NBA world thus unites to unveil the truth of the entire scenario.

It has put the ball entirely on Josh’s court as he must justify his actions, if by any means possible. Failing to do so, could well result in a penalty from the league’s governing body. The pressure rises on the international star to prove his innocence to save his career.