“Kyrie Irving Got More Pressed By Reporters Than Josh Giddey”: Amidst Allegations, Thunder Guard’s Silence On The Matter Has NBA Fans Livid

A few days back, social media blew up accusing Josh Giddey of being in an illicit relationship with a minor. At first, this sounds like a horrible allegation. However, in no time, evidence in the form of photos and clips went viral, making the situation extremely ugly for the 21-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder star.

After bashing the Aussie guard for a couple of days, a reporter finally asked Giddey for his comments on the allegations. Giving an extremely suspicious response, Josh has decided to remain silent.

“I understand the question, obviously. But there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said.

Refraining from giving the details on the topic, Giddey has left several enraged. Comparing this situation to the time when Kyrie Irving was suspended for his stands on “antisemitic” books and films.

Clearly, the reporters weren’t as brutal to Giddey as hostile Kyrie Irving’s press conferences were.

The Josh Giddey situation can’t be compared to Kyrie Irving’s

Yes, Kyrie Irving and Josh Giddey did get caught in the middle of a controversy. However, both these situations cannot be compared to one another. While Giddey has been accused of being involved with a minor, Kyrie made sure that he cleared the air by admitting that he was not an antisemite. Unlike Giddey, who had no comments on the situation, Kai came out and explained himself.

As per several reports, the league has decided to investigate the matter.

Over the past few years, the NBA has shown that they are intolerant of certain behavior. The likes of Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving have already faced the grunt of it. With the current set of evidence in hand, and more videos emerging every day, the OKC fans should prepare themselves for the worst. As of now, Giddey’s future in the league is certainly up in the air.