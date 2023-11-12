Amidst LeBron James’ Praise For Cam Reddish, Anthony Edwards Claiming He’s The Toughest Player To Guard Resurfaces

Cam Reddish has already established himself as one of the important pillars at Los Angeles Lakers. When the Lakers faced off against the Miami Heat, LeBron James tasked him with taking the game-winning shot. Unfortunately for both of them and the Lakers, while he did get a decent shot off, he missed. Following this, many questioned and criticized James for not taking the final shot himself and how he ran from the moment.

Advertisement

James did not react to those comments. Instead, he went to Cam Reddish again in a clutch time situation, this time in an In-Season tournament game against the Phoenix Suns. This time, however, Reddish buried it, giving the Lakers a five-point lead with just 1:10 to go in the game. ‘The King’ would later highlight this play, saying that he will always trust in his teammates and make the right play.

Due to LeBron James’s compliment to Cam Reddish, the NBA community also uncovered Anthony Edwards, calling him the hardest player to guard. As seen in the X post by ‘JAKE‘, the following is what the now-Timberwolves star said, with Tyrese Maxey in agreement.

Advertisement

“[Who is the hardest players you’ve had to guard?] Oh, Cam Reddish! [I played Cam in] DC. Ain’t gon talk about it though!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJakeVII/status/1723214271998206067?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Edwards admitted the reason he didn’t want to talk about his face-off with Reddish was because he ‘gave his team more than 44’. Given the competitor he is known to be, it’s hard to blame ‘Ant’.

As for Cam, he has always been known as an offensive weapon. In his senior year of high school, he averaged a very impressive 22.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. While his time at Duke didn’t reach this level of production, as he averaged an inefficient 13.5 points, the potential was clear for the world to see.

So far, his NBA journey has been far from missing bumps on the road. That said, now with LeBron James and the LA Lakers, he finally seems to be figuring his way out.

Advertisement

Cam Reddish’s mis caused quite a bit of controversy

As mentioned previously, Cam Reddish’s missed three caused many to blemish LeBron James’s name. A prominent name in the GOAT debate, many questioned if he deserved his place there if he refused to take the final shot. While James did not immediately respond to the chatter, he did hear it. However, instead of changing his approach, he doubled down on it.

In the game against the Phoenix Suns, while he did put up his own stats, he also kept making the right play. In return, the LA Lakers enjoyed a massive victory against Conference rivals, the Phoenix Suns, in the In-season tournament.

A jovial LeBron then joined a reporter for his post-game thoughts, where he made sure to highlight how much he trusts Cam Reddish, as seen in the X post by @BronGotGame

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BronGotGame/status/1723217223852933458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Reddish has been beyond serviceable for the Lakers so far this season. While he has kept his end of the bargain on offense, it is his defense that has impressed many this season. At 6ft 8″, Reddish has always had the potential to be a great defender. Now, with veteran teammates surrounding him, he seems to have finally started to fulfill it.