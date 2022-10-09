Amidst The ‘Which Ex NBA Players Are Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Trend, What Is Michael Jordan’s Religion?

With all the buzz surrounding ex NBA players who are Jehovah’s witnesses, we take a look at what religion Michael Jordan follows.

Over the past week, a clip of comedian Brittany Schmitt went viral when she did a bit on an ex-NBA player who she had slept with in the past. She revealed that the former player once called her to tell her that he was now a Jehovah’s Witness and then heavily insinuated that the person she is talking about was former Pacers star, Danny Granger.

However, since this wasn’t confirmed, fans took to Google to search for which ex NBA players were Jehovah’s witnesses. Only 3 men show up for the most part: Darren Collison, Danny Granger, and Dewayne Dedmon.

So, with several players’ religious believes being searched for, let’s take a look at the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan, and the religion he follows and was born into.

What religion does Michael Jordan follow?

Michael Jordan is in fact not a Jehovah’s Witness but did grow up in a Christian household. His mother, Deloris, and father, James, made sure MJ and his 4 siblings went to church every Sunday and grew up to be God-fearing men and women.

Deloris Jordan would once tell the Christian Broadcasting Network that she believes going to Church is the same as educating yourself in school. She would go on to say that being a Christian in the Jordan household was ‘non-negotiable’.

Jordan, while he did oblige and attend Sunday mass with his family, he would soon come to regret it as he gained more and more fame from his success in the NBA.

Why did Michael Jordan stop going to church?

Despite being bestowed with a nickname like ‘Black Jesus’, Michael Jordan started to heavily dislike going to church. In an interview with GQ, he broke down how people at any Church he went to would just start staring at him, making him feel a bit uncomfortable given the fact that he’s in a place of peace and worship.

Moreover, he would go on to say that just because he was a public figure, his Church in Wilmington would ask him to say a few words every time, something he did not want to do.

