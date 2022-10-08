“Players Get Punched 3x A Year, Only Michael Jordan’s Gets Publicity”: When Steve Kerr Lambasted NBA Media For Lopsided Coverage

Amid the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fiasco, Steve Kerr once spoke about his altercation with Michael Jordan.

Thanks to the leaked video, the entire Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fiasco is much more serious than we imagined it to be. As several reports keep sharing shocking pieces of information day by day, several players from the NBA community have been voicing their opinion on the same.

As the details of the incident were unveiled, a similar incident that once occurred between Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan has resurfaced.

For those who don’t know, back in 1995, the Bulls’ teammates were on opposite teams during a practice session. As expected, His Airness was dominating everyone on the court, while talking trash to every single player.

At one point in time, Kerr didn’t appreciate MJ’s foul and responded by striking at Mike.

As a pretty violent response, the 6-foot-6 guard hit the scrawny sharpshooter right in the “fu*king eye”.

“I just haul off and hit him right in the f—ing eye. And Phil just throws me out of practice.” Episodes 7 & 8 air next Sunday at 9 PM ET on ESPN 📺 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/ONZAnjlcbc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2020

Also Read: NBA fans bring up MJ punching Steve Kerr while slandering Draymond Green

Steve Kerr spoke about the infamous altercation years after its occurrence

Years later, during his stint as the Golden State Warriors head coach, Kerr spoke about the infamous altercation with Jordan.

Steve spoke about Mike’s tactics of going hard against his teammates during practice to prepare them for the playoffs. Kerr then revealed how the 5-time MVP expected his teammates to stand up to him. Finally, Kerr disclosed that such serious incidents were pretty common, and occurred as much as 3 times a year on every team. However, this squabble received more light due to the personality involved being Michael Jordan.

“His (Michael Jordan) theory was that he’s gonna put pressure on all of us every day in practice so that we’d be ready for the playoffs and the pressure that comes with the adversity. It was not easy being his teammate. He challenged you. You had to stand up to him and prove your worth. So we got into it one day. It was just a competitive practice. There was trash talking and we got into it a little.

I mean, it’s something that happens frankly probably 3 times a year on every team, but when Michael Jordan is involved, it gets a little more (publicity).”

The fight improved Kerr’s relationship with Michael Jordan

Surprisingly, this physical altercation made Michael “trust” Steve more. As explained by Kerr, his relationship with the 6-time champ only improved post the fight.

A few years ago, during the pandemic, the GSW head coach made an appearance on NBA on TNT, and revealed the positive takeaways from the heated moment.

“We talked it out, and it was probably, in a weird way, the best thing that I ever did, was stand up for myself with him because he tested everybody he played with, and I stood up to him,” Kerr said. “From that point on, our relationship dramatically improved and our trust in each other, everything. It was like, ‘All right, we got that out of the way. We’re going to war together.’”

“I feel like I passed the test and he trusted me more afterwards.”@SteveKerr discusses how a practice altercation with MJ helped grow their relationship on #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/yUwghEt513 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2020

As much as Golden State Warriors fans hope for something similar to take place between Poole and Green, it seems highly unlikely. Only time will what the future holds for the two players with the San Fransisco-based franchise.

Also Read: Amid Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video Leak, the Story Where Michael Jordan Punched Steve Kerr Resurfaces