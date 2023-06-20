Amidst Zion Williamson’s Impending Exit, Damian Lillard Leaves Cryptic Trail on Twitter Approving The Move

Mar 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (left) attempts to steal the ball from New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard is one of the most talented point guards to have played in the NBA. But a lack of firepower has deprived him of an NBA championship. As his window starts to close, the Portland Trailblazers have been in the trade talks a lot over the last few weeks. Now it looks as though the moves are about to take place. To announce his intentions, Dame has left a trail of clues on Twitter where he approves the idea of a team-up with Zion Williamson.

The dominos in the NBA are starting to fall. Teams are starting their quest into building or contending. The Trailblazers are among the teams that can choose either direction. However, the New Orleans Pelicans unfortunately are not one of those teams.

As per various rumors in and around the league, it looks as though NOLA is looking to reshape and choose another path altogether. And to do so, they are willing to part with Zion Williamson. Damian Lillard likes the idea and he wants the Blazers to make a move.

Damian Lillard’s cryptic movement on Twitter suggests he approves of Zion Williamson’s team-up

Thanks to a curious bunch on Twitter, we have learned that Dame has liked a series of posts that see him hypothetically teaming up with Zion.

Damian is never one to be open about seemingly asking for help openly. Contrarily, the Blazers have considered moving on from him. Rumors are floating around about trade packages that will help them build a strong young core and one that is centered around Dame as the prize.

However, Lillard himself doesn’t want to be traded necessarily. He feels that he is now in “win now” mode and that his team needs to fulfill his wishes.

The Pelicans’ ambitions are to move up in the draft and acquired a top lottery pick. They have been shopping around the league and have offered up Zion.

New Orleans wants to move up, is willing to move on from Zion Williamson

The prodigal son is now expected to be traded come Thursday. The Pelicans now feel that they will be better off trading Zion. Their trust in him has faded after the forward only featured in 29 games last season.

The Blazers have the 3rd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and are poised to land someone like Brandon Miller, a player with a very high ceiling. So a deal between the Pels and the Blazers would not be too far-fetched.

Zion’s time in New Orleans looks like it has come to an end. Perhaps it might be time for him to get better and get in shape to team up alongside Dame. Who knows, maybe Lillard and Portland’s air can help him fulfill his potential.