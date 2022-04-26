“Kevin Durant needs to get the h*ll out of Brooklyn and request a trade”: Kendrick Perkins is livid at the supposed lack of help Nets superstar received in sweep against Celtics

Kendrick Perkins claims Kevin Durant should ask for a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets after getting swept by the Celtics.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were favored to win the 2022NBA championship by 72% of all General Managers prior to the start of this season. Fast-forward to today and they have been swept from the first round of the Playoffs. This is the first time in 17 years that the postseason does not feature neither KD nor LeBron James in the second round.

The Nets have been through quite a hellashish season with the James Harden debacle coupled with the fact that Kyrie Irving was a part-time player due to his unvaccinated status. To top it all off, Ben Simmons has not played a lick of NBA basketball due to both a herniated disc and a mental block of sorts.

Also read: “Where would Charles Barkley be without Julius Erving and Moses Malone?”: Kevin Durant goes off on Chuck for insinuating he hopped onto Warriors for a free ring

Kevin Durant has been the most consistent player for the Nets all season long despite having battled a strenuous MCL sprain. That is of course, minus this Celtics series where he shot 38% from the field in 4 games.

Kendrick Perkins on what Kevin Durant should do next.

Kevin Durant is signed onto being a Brooklyn Net for quite some time. He signed a contract extension this past summer that would keep him in BKN till the end of the 2026 season where he would earn $53 million and also be 37 years old.

However, Kendrick Perkins, KD’s former teammate from his OKC Thunder days, claims the ‘Slim Reaper’ should forgo all of that and push his way out of Brooklyn and request a trade.

.@Kendrickperkins thinks KD should ask the Nets for a trade 👀 “If I’m Kevin Durant, I’m getting the hell out. Kevin Durant deserves better.” pic.twitter.com/czYXeKi8H9 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 26, 2022

Also read: “LeBron James and Kevin Durant won the same number of playoff games this year”: NBA analyst Nick Wright questions KD’s best player on the planet status

This is something Kevin Durant most certainly won’t do. Kyrie Irving, despite all the times he’s said to a team he would re-sign with them and didn’t, seems adamant on staying with the Nets. This is a decision he came to especially after stating that he’s in Brooklyn to ride it out with close friend, Kevin Durant.

While KD is highly unlikely to even entertain requesting a trade, it’ll be interesting to see what Sean Marks and company do to provide their two superstars with the help they need to reach the NBA Finals like they were predicted to.