Basketball

“Andre Drummond was bad but he got great at free throws through hard work”: Joel Embiid throws subtle shade at Ben Simmons while praising his new teammate and former Pistons All-Star

Joel Embiid throws subtle shade at Ben Simmons while praising his new teammate and former Pistons All-Star
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"I wish we had Michael Jordan era rules, they're completely different now": When Kobe Bryant explained how he faced tougher defenses than MJ in the Bulls legend's heyday
Next Article
“Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, Dennis Rodman shot free throws better than you” Stephen A Smith calls out Ben Simmons for his no show
Latest Posts