Andrew Wiggins Talks Moves to the Bench, Reveals Surprise at Being Moved From the Starting Lineup: “Last Time Was 5th or 6th Grade”

The Golden State Warriors extend their winning run following their recent 118-114 away victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. The results were the outcomes of multiple changes, including moving a long-time starter such as Andrew Wiggins to the bench. After the latest win, the Warriors’ star candidly talked about his new experience as an NBA bench player in the post-match interview.

Upon being asked to recollect the last time in his career he had to come off the bench, Wiggins struggled to do so initially.

“I think it (last time) was 5th or 6th grade,”

the 28-year-old eventually mentioned, before adding, “Something like that”. Following that, he highlighted how he returned to the starting lineup soon after, stating,

“One season and next season, I’m starting”.

Andrew might have not expected it to happen to him once again, especially after nearly a decade-long NBA career. So, the small forward found the news of losing his starting spot in the Warriors lineup “surprising”. Yet, he remained determined to change his status within the roster for the betterment of his fate. “If I want to get out of this little doghouse, I got to just keep fighting my way out,” he mentioned while expressing his ambition.

Amidst the concerns, the change could well have been a blessing in disguise for the Canadian basketball star. After a 14-5-1 game against the Brooklyn Nets, the 2022 All-Star took over the court in the recent victory. Scoring 9/12 from the field and 4/6 from behind the arc, Wiggins registered 25-7-2 on the night to help his franchise.

Could this move redefine the season for both Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors?

Wiggins cemented his spot as a starter since joining the NBA back in 2014. At the Minnesota Timberwolves, he used to be a regular name on the team sheet as he had started in each of his 447 games for the franchise. Despite the team’s inconsistency and struggles, Andrew’s spot stayed untouched throughout.

Since joining the Dubs back in 2020, this did not change much as the 6’7 star has started all but only one game. He only had to come off the bench in his comeback game for the organization following his two months of absence. In the first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings last season, Andrew entered the court as a substitute to mark his return.

So, the current situation is an unusual one for the 2022 NBA champion but he seems to be thriving in it. Since becoming a bench player three games back, his points per game and rebounds per game have improved. His attributes have also given the team options to utilize his capabilities whenever and however necessary.

All in all, the change has benefited both parties but Wiggins certainly aims for betterment. His post-match hints precisely at his intentions for rapid improvement as the franchise awaits a turnaround.