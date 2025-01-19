Moses Moody “Really Seems to Thrive” as Power Forward Says Steve Kerr, Andrew Wiggins Chips In With Praise Too

Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) shoots a three point shot against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Draymond Green had to check out during the first quarter of the Warriors’ clash against the Wizards. The veteran forward was experiencing left calf soreness and his timeline for return is yet undecided. However, in a positive turn of events, Golden State thrived with Moses Moody slotting in as the team’s power forward.

Moody played 29 minutes during the home game, scoring 13 points and grabbing 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block. His efficient all-around performance helped the Warriors to a 122-114 win at Chase Center, putting Steve Kerr’s side back above .500.

The Dubs’ head coach was full of praise for the 22-year-old during the post-game press conference. He argued that Moody “really seems to thrive” at the power forward position due to his frame and diverse skillset. “That’s a spot he’s comfortable with using his strength, and then the ability to stretch the floor,” Kerr told San Francisco Chronicle writer Sam Gordon.

Kerr said Moses Moody “really seems to thrive” at power forward for the Warriors: “That’s a spot he’s comfortable with using his strength, and then the ability to stretch the floor.” Thought Moody was key in beating the Wizards. Credited his energy and force. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) January 19, 2025

At 6’6”, 211 pounds, Moody is undersized compared to the traditional four. But he benefits from being in a Golden State system that hasn’t played a conventional power forward for over a decade.

Under Draymond’s tutelage, the Arkansas alum has also made strides on the defensive end. Moody excels at absorbing contact and using his physicality to deter bigger opponents in the paint, and as coach Kerr pointed out, those capabilities paired with his floor spacing bring a certain edge to the Dubs’ lineup.

With Green set to undertake an MRI soon, his status will become clearer over the next day or two. But for the undersized Warriors, Moody is an excellent backup who can at least partially make up for the loss of the 2017 DPOY.

Andrew Wiggins, who led the team in scoring last night, also reflected on the positive contributions of Mo. Calling him “a hell of a defender,” Wiggins explained how Moody provides a very necessary spark off the bench.

“He always stays ready. He’s going to come in the game and he’s going to give us everything,” the former 1st overall pick said after the game.

Asked about Moody playing power forward, Wiggins said “He always stays ready. He’s going to come in the game and he’s going to give us everything.” More: pic.twitter.com/mo0z4Dcvq8 — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) January 19, 2025

Along with Moody, it is Wiggins who is picking up more defensive duties in Draymond’s absence. He grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots against Washington, providing the Warriors with some much-needed rim deterrence and support on the glass. It was only the third time this season that he crossed double digits on the boards but it shows his willingness and ability to mold his play to the requirements of the team.

This is perhaps the most defining characteristic of Golden State’s roster. Moody too is valued for his malleability as he can contribute to the team in a variety of different ways. Last season, he played 20 or more minutes in just 25 games but the Warriors were 16-9 during those appearances. In 16 of those 25 games, he also scored in double digits, tallying three 20-point outings across that stretch.

Even if Draymond Green needs some time to recover from his left calf soreness, Steve Kerr can rest easier knowing that he has a potent backup in Moses Moody.