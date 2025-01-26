“I Don’t Watch Trash Players”: Gilbert Arenas Goes At Andrew Wiggins Mid-Warriors Game

Gilbert Arenas has built up his media persona to be someone who is unfiltered in his takes. While this has led to several entertaining moments, it’s also allowed for a litany of questionable ones to seep through the cracks. His comments during today’s Warriors-Lakers game on Andrew Wiggins align with the latter.

Advertisement

While watching the ‘Rivals Week’ matchup along with internet personality, Legend of Winning, Arenas gave his take on Wiggins. As the second quarter was winding down, he would go on to say:

“Who’s that? Number 22, that’s Wiggins? I don’t watch trash players man. I only look at the All Stars man.”

Gil doesn’t know who Andrew Wiggins is “I don’t watch trash players” (: @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/aBctIzUWtV — Playback (@WatchPlayback) January 26, 2025

This is clearly quite the disrespectful remark, especially for it to be hurled towards a player as he’s in the middle of a game. Being knee-deep in the NBA media landscape and openly admitting to only watching All-Stars isn’t all too great of a look either.

Gil does however, joke around quite a bit. This could just be him being his sarcastic self and calling Wiggins ‘trash’ to provide an entertaining take. Even if this was the case, the 2022 champ is far from being trash.

He’s averaging 17 points per game on 38% shooting from beyond the arc despite it being considered a ‘down’ year for him. He certainly isn’t the secondary offensive star that Stephen Curry needs next to him but the ’22 Finals are proof of him being a stellar 3rd or 4th option for any team that’s looking to compete for a title.

Of course, Wiggins has not replied to Arenas as of yet as the Warriors are currently in the middle of their game against the Lakers. The irony here is that he’s had a solid game tonight dropping 20 points on above 50% shooting from the field despite going 1-6 from beyond the arc, leading all Warriors in scoring tonight.

Gil has also not expressed any regret with this take of his. It’s very rare for pundits to admit when they’re wrong or at the very least, have taken things too far. This will likely be the case here regardless of how well Andrew plays.