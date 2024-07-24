Angel Reese Promises to ‘Serve Looks’ After Finding Lost Baggage in Paris

Angel Reese recently reached Paris to show her support for Team USA during the Summer Games. Unfortunately, her time in Paris didn’t start on the right note as she lost her baggage on arrival. Almost two days after the mishap, Reese recently took to X to convey the news to her fans that her bags have been finally returned to her by the airline company. Now that everything is in order, the Chicago Sky rookie has promised to ‘serve looks’ in Paris.

Reese arrived in the capital city of France on July 22nd. Although she’s not a member of Team USA who will participate in the 2024 Olympics, the 22-year-old is there to enjoy the global sporting event as a fan. Upon her arrival, she found out that her bags had been lost, and she was left with nothing but $100 worth of Euros that the authorities provided her to shop around.

She wrote on X, “they lost our bags & said we only get “$100 in euros.””

Finally, earlier today, Reese updated her fans that her bags have been found and now Paris will get to witness Bayou Barbie’s style for the next few weeks. She wrote, “FINALLY GOT MY BAGS! LOOKS WILL NOW BE SERVED.”

The Sky rookie thanked the airline company, Delta for helping her out so quickly.

FINALLY GOT MY BAGS! LOOKS WILL NOW BE SERVED! thank you @Delta 🤭 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 24, 2024

The loss of her bags, however, didn’t stop Reese from making an appearance for the USA vs Germany exhibition game.

The 22-year-old was seen wearing Balenciaga while she sat courtside for the game. A fan of Reese posted pictures of her, commending her style and looks.

She was surprised by the praise because she picked the Balenciaga dress from the rack as she was still awaiting her lost luggage. Reese told the fan, “no way cause this was literally clothes off the rack cause i STILL DON’T HAVE MY BAGS.”

Now that she has finally got her luggage back, fans will be treated with more stunning pictures of the Bayou Barbie.