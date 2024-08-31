Angel Reese’s Old Tweet Undermining LeBron James’ Abilities Surfaces After LBJ Taunted Caitlin Clark’s Haters

Caitlin Clark had a memorable outing at the Wintrust Arena against the Chicago Sky as the Fever registered a 100-81 win. The Reese vs Clark matchup had generated a lot of hype before the game, and the latter’s brilliant performance lived up to the expectations. After witnessing CC’s greatness, LeBron James took to X to compliment the 22-year-old and taunt her detractors.

After LeBron’s tweet calling out Clark’s haters following the game’s conclusion, many started cooking up theories to check if there were any other reasons why LBJ came out in support of the Fever rookie like that.

Soon, fans dug up an old post from CC’s rival, Angel Reese, where she can be seen downplaying LeBron’s abilities as a player. Now, some fans believe that there is a correlation between the two posts.

When the Lakers lost the first round matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 playoffs, there was a theory on the Internet that ‘LeBron had no help’. Fans believed that the superstar didn’t have good role players around him to help him compete against quality teams, which led to the LA side losing 2-4 to the Suns.

However, Reese discarded that theory in no uncertain terms.

She wrote in response to a post that claimed LeBron had no help, “no LEBRON WAS NO HELP [laughing emoji].”

Even though there’s no possibility of King James holding a grudge against a youngster, some fans believe that his recent post in support of CC sits well as a response to Reese’s insult.

After Clark closed the game with 31 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists, LeBron went on X to show his appreciation.

He wrote, “CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS.”

It’s no secret that Reese and Clark have been rivals since their collegiate days and every time they face one another, we get to witness intense games. On top of that, the two rookies are having a cutthroat competition in the Rookie of the Year race as well.

As of now, CC appears to have a clear lead over Reese in that race. Whoever ends up winning, their rivalry has provided great entertainment for the fans this year, which is the most important thing. Additionally, we have also seen superstars like LeBron openly support the newest batch of WNBA players, which will be very encouraging for them.