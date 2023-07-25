“Angelina Jolie Exposed Brad Pitt”: Larsa Pippen Dissects Former A-List Couple’s Broken Marriage Weeks After Bagging Scottie Pippen’s Retirement Fund

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan discuss a plethora of topics on their very own podcast, Separation Anxiety. On the 25th July podcast episode titled ‘Caught in the Act!’ Larsa brought up topics from tabloid news pieces, discussing the infamous and ugly divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Interestingly, Larsa Pippen went through a pretty brutal divorce battle with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen, which bagged half of Pippen’s retirement fund just a few weeks ago.

Larsa Pippen has been in a massive controversy since she started dating Marcus Jordan. Fans and the public are drawing contention against Larsa for dating her ex-husband’s teammate’s son. However, Marcus and Larsa seem undeterred by such scathing criticism and controversy. They instead ignore the controversy surrounding them and rather discuss the controversies of another celebrity couple.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen discuss the infamous divorce of celebrity couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Larsa Pippen dived deeper into the controversial divorce between Brangelina in the latest episode of the Separation Anxiety podcast. Speaking to her partner Marcus Jordan, Larsa shredded light on how athletes and actors, when surrounded by controversies, have to deal with things quite differently.

She used the example of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to explain the fate of Hollywood actors surrounded by controversies. She mentioned how Angelina Jolie ‘exposed’ Brad Pitt, leading to a severe dent in his image.

“I think sometimes in Hollywood, look at Brad pitt and Angelina Jolie. I feel like Angelina Jolie literally exposed Brad and said all these crazy things about him that people stopped viewing him as a rockstar. I think when you’re an actor, you have to have some type of quiet life.”

By the word ‘exposed,’ Larsa tries to highlight the abuse allegations that Angelina Jolie put on Brad Pitt. As per their court papers, Pitt choked one of their children and struck another in the face. The paper further mentions the assault on Jolie as well, wherein Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.

When such allegations of domestic abuse come into the spotlight, it makes a great dent in a person’s career and reputation that they had built. Larsa tried highlighting the abuses that women have to go through while dating the most famous personalities. And on the other hand, these personalities can escape any such allegations due to the sheer amount of their fame. This was proven right when Marcus constantly tried defending Pitt for his stardom and celebrity status.

Larsa and Scottie went through a tough divorce battle themselves after 21 years of marriage

Scottie Pippen married the Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen in 1997. Together, the couple had four children, over the course of their 23 years of marriage. However, things were not going right between Larsa and Scottie. After an initial separation in 2016, Larsa filed for divorce again in 2018 due to ‘irreconcilable differences.’ The divorce was finalized in December 2o21.

Following their divorce, Larsa was still the subject of controversies. With rumors surrounding of dating Marcus Jordan, some fans and other personalities left no stone unturned to make her feel uncomfortable. However, compared to living with Scottie, Larsa now seems happy with Marcus. After initially filing for divorce, Larsa admitted to feeling afraid to live with Pippen. Previously, Larsa revealed a shocking detail of her intimate life, admitting how the former Chicago Bulls icon used to have s*x with her, four times a day.

Perhaps, she found her ultimate solace in Marcus Jordan, with whom she seems confident to share a public love life.