“Giannis Antetokounmpo would have been the 6th man in the old-school NBA era”: Charles Oakley makes a sensational claim about the reigning Finals MVP

NBA veteran Charles Oakley believes Giannis Antetokounmpo would have struggled in the former’s era, adding the Greek Freak would be coming off the bench.

Charles Oakley seems to be echoing Tracy McGrady’s statements of Giannis Antetokounmpo struggling in the previous era. Both Oakley and McGrady felt the Bucks superstar’s inability to shoot would cost him as driving through the paint wasn’t easy during those days, considering the tight defense.

Surprisingly, Giannis is regarded as the most dominating player in the paint since Shaquille O’Neal, with the latter even honoring Giannis with his nickname Superman. At 27-years of age, the Bucks superstar is a two-time MVP, DPOY, MIPY, Finals MVP, and a two-time champion.

Known to be one of the most hardworking players, Giannis’ ability to hustle on every play is what differentiates him from his peers. Some of the biggest criticisms that the six-time All-Star faced in his career has been his inability to shoot jump shots and make free throws.

As Giannis continues to improve his jumper and FT%, former Knicks player Charles Oakley made a controversial statement on the Bucks superstar.

Charles Oakley believes Giannis Antetokounmpo would be coming off the bench in the old-school NBA days.

Veterans clashing with new generation players is not a new concept in sports. During a recent appearance on the No Pump Fake Podcast, Oakley acknowledged Giannis’ historic Finals performance but stated he wouldn’t have been a force back in the day.

While many feel Giannis brings the old-school mentality back in the NBA, Oakley feels otherwise.

“I was skeptical because you know he couldn’t make a jump shot or a free throw, but after what he did last year, he won me over,” said the 58-year old.

“Like he (Giannis) wouldn’t have been a force back in the days. He would struggle cause they would make him shoot jump shots. He wouldn’t be doing no Euro step to the basket and get a layup. I’m glad he’s doing what he’s doing now. He would have been coming off the bench back in the day.”

Charles Oakley feels like Giannis would be coming off the bench in his era… pic.twitter.com/QnvD4JxTjn — Ahmad K Smith (@AKISNBA) February 12, 2022

These were surprising statements since Giannis stands at 6″10′, has a built structure, and can muscle his way to the rim. Oakley played in the era of Shaquille O’Neal, who was never really known for his shooting but is an all-time great. Even NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain struggled from the free-throw line.

Though Oakley has a right to his view, Giannis had continued to show a vast improvement in his jump shots, even sinking shots from beyond the arc.