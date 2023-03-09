Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Warriors’ Potential Starting Lineup for Western Conference Semi-Finals Rematch

Mar 7, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 137-128. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors head to Memphis tonight for their third and final game of the road trip. Despite getting Stephen Curry back, they’ve gone 0-2 so far on this trip and worsened their road record to 7-25 for the season. The 2022 NBA Champions have surprised everyone with their abysmal record on the road this year. Just the last game, the Warriors lost 128-137, despite Steph scoring 40 points.

It’s truly an astonishing fact that has baffled everyone, from fans to team members alike. They’ve currently lost seven consecutive games on the road, and as they head to Memphis, they run the risk of increasing that number to eight.

The fans just have one question: Will Stephen Curry suit up and help stop this skid?

Stephen Curry will PLAY tonight

Steph returned to the Warriors’ lineup on Sunday afternoon as they took on the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis dominated that game, as the Lakers won the contest 113-105. The game in OKC yielded no different result.

With the Warriors heading to Memphis, they will have a much anticipated Western Conference Semi-Final rematch against the Grizzlies. So far this season, the Warriors have won both contests against the Grizzlies and will hope to seal the series tonight.

While the Grizzlies will miss the services of Ja Morant, the Warriors will have Stephen Curry on the floor. The latest injury report shows Steph will be there on the court.

Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney are probable for the Warriors tomorrow in Memphis. No other notables on injury report. Andrew Wiggins remains out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 8, 2023

Now, it will be on the Warriors to make sure they do not fumble the bag, and return home on a winning note.

Warriors starting lineup for tonight

The Warriors have gone with different starting lineups on both games on this trip. The game tomorrow will be against the Grizzlies, so we may expect them to bring out their bigger lineup. The expected starting lineup for the game will be:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Donte DiVincenzo

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

We’ll have to wait and see what the defending champions decide to go with, but I predict this should be the lineup for the game.

