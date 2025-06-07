2 Years After Milwaukee Brawl, Charles Barkley Attempted to Fight a Referee During a Knicks Game

Nowadays, Charles Barkley is known for his friendly, fun-loving demeanor. He still pulls out the occasional mean-spirited prank on Inside the NBA, but the former MVP isn’t nearly as aggressive as he once was. In his playing days, Barkley’s high-strung temperament got him into brawls, especially during his prime. Once the Sixers legend became sure of himself and his abilities, he refused to take disrespect from anyone — including fans.

Advertisement

Tensions were already high during Barkley’s final season in Philadelphia. The 11-time All-Star had grown increasingly unhappy with the lack of help he had on the court and the franchise’s losing ways. So when a Milwaukee man challenged Barkley after his Sixers fell to the Bucks in December 1991, Chuck couldn’t help himself. He went after the heckler.

Barkley was later arrested and charged with breaking the man’s nose. The man, James R. McCarthy, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at the time, coaxed him into an altercation by yelling out, “Charles, I hear you’re one of the baddest dudes in the NBA … You’re so tough on the court. Show me how tough you are.”

Chuck was released from Milwaukee County Jail later that morning on a $500 cash bond. This could have been a learning lesson for the Round Mound of Rebound, but even after he left Philadelphia, he continued to stir up trouble. Two years later, as a member of the Phoenix Suns, he once again learned the hard way why he needed to keep his cool.

A January 1993 contest against the New York Knicks was coming down to the wire when Barkley fired up a three-point prayer with Phoenix down in the final seconds. Chuck’s shot was way off, but he believed there was a reason — he was fouled on the arm New York’s Anthony Mason. Referee Jim Clark didn’t see it that way, though, and Barkley’s Suns lost the contest.

Barkley couldn’t accept the result. He was in Clark’s face throughout the final seconds of the game and past the final buzzer. Even after being held back by his teammates and coaches, Chuck continued to yell at the veteran official from afar. He eventually broke away from those holding him, jumped over the scorer’s table, and chased Clark into the exit tunnels.

Barkley continued to plead with Clark in the tunnels as Suns players and staff tracked him down. The damage was already done, though, as Barkley was immediately suspended for one game, which cost him $30k, and hit with a $10,000 fine. He didn’t believe in discussing whether he regretted his actions. All that mattered were the consequences he would face.

“I made a mistake, and they’re going to suspend me for the game,” Barkley said. “I just have to deal with it … I don’t think it warranted a suspension. But I know what they got to do. They got to keep people coming, so they’ve got to control the image of the league. So I understand that.”

Barkley’s antics aren’t anything the league hadn’t seen before. He’s one of many NBA legends who let the heat of competition get the better of him during his best years. Chuck’s emotional style of play didn’t lead to any championships, but it did culminate in a memorable Hall of Fame career.