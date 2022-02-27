“Another Air Jordan 1, another meaningful colorway”: Nike and Jordan Brand release one of the better Non-OG colorways in recent times, paying homage to Michael Jordan’s time in North Carolina

The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 is out – it sports Michael Jordan’s fraternity colors.

Michael Jordan spent one year in North Carolina – where he was part of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. This part of his life hasn’t been spoken about too much, and Nike has decided to honor his time as a Tarheel. Joining a predominantly black frat, Michael Jordan pledged his allegiance to be a Que dog.

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette had a multitude of colors depicting various accomplishments of Jordan’s life, but never his frat colors. Very close to the Los Angeles Lakers colors of purple and gold, the Omega Psi Phi has a yellow and purple scheme, which is the theme of the shoe.

The shoe is very similar to the LA to Chicago model that came out a couple of years ago. The paint does not rub off, but the color scheme is the same.

With color blocking similar to the “black toe” editions of the model, all black parts have been replaced with a washed-out purple or “Bordeaux” as JB calls it. At a first glance, the shoe looks like the color scale is off since it is so common to see the AJ 1 with black panels.

Tag a brother of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. The Air Jordan 1 “Brotherhood” is available now at @ebaysneakers #ebaypartner (After Market) Shop Now: https://t.co/m3jqQbwISF pic.twitter.com/jHOHv0UIRV — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) February 24, 2022

Air Jordan 1 silhouettes have been going strong for a while – they seem to be all the rage

There has not been a week without a new release of an Air Jordan 1 for years now. Ever since Kanye West popularized the model again, the factory has been churning out colorway after colorway. No one seems to be bored of it too, since they almost always sell out instantly.

Nike overdoes some of the models they put out – not this pair. With a fanbase that loves a story, they have a hit on their hands. Anything Michael Jordan sells and sells out quickly.

Arguably the greatest athlete to be marketed, Jordans are ubiquitous in the sneaker world. Everybody wants to own a pair, irrespective of age. The latest iteration of the sneaker should capture the attention of everyone who pledged Omega Psi.

