“Puma Basketball made the best debut sneaker for LaMelo Ball”: A fan calls the Melo 1’s the best sneakers for a first attempt since the Air Jordan 1 in 1984

One fan claims that Puma Basketball’s LaMelo 1 is the best 1st shoe after Michael Jordan’s AJ 1 – Here’s why it is not even close to being top 10

Puma Basketball is putting itself back on the map, and LaMelo Ball is the best name to skyrocket their value. Yes they did make a great shoe, and it has interesting design elements. A particular eye catching feature is the mandala-esque pattern around the collar to give a winged effect. A nod to the Hornets talisman’s owner, Michael Jordan perhaps?

LaMelo Ball and Puma did come up with a great first sneaker, but they look like a Puma rehash of the Kyrie Irving 1’s. A lot of NBA greats had to wait a few years to get their own signature line, but it took rooks like LaMelo and Zion Williamson just one year to have their own. Some don’t have one yet, and that is crazy to think about it.

Kyrie 1’s, Penny Hardaway 1’s Kobe 1’s and Curry 1’s. No particular order, and not the complete list either, but these are the sneakers that should be above the LaMelo Ball 1’s in any list. Don’t forget the LeBron 1’s, the Shaqnosis Rebooks and the Air Pippens. Allen Iverson’s Reebok Questions much?

Also Read: “Put my shoes next to the Jordans, I like to give people options”: Shaquille O’Neal talks about sneakers, buying Reebok and more on Sneaker Shopping with Complex

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nice Kicks (@nicekicks)

Puma Basketball make great sneakers now – but calling the LaMelo 1’s the best since the Air Jordans ain’t it.

Puma Basketball burst onto the scene a couple of years ago with its first model in a while – the Clyde Court Disrupts. Lauded by players and fans alike, it got rave reviews. Puma also went on a shopping spree, signing a bunch of well-known athletes to deals.

All these efforts still did not give the push they were looking for. Enter LaMelo Ball. The youngest brother out of the three, but the most exciting, Melo Ball made perfect sense to be the face of the new era of Puma. Snatched from underneath the noses of Jordan Brand maybe, but it was a move that will benefit Puma greatly.

Expectations are high after the success of the 1st model, and knowing how fans react to signature sneakers, everyone on Puma must hope that his shoes sell out, rather than sit on shelves like the Paul George lineup. The higher-ups at Puma have bet big on the former Chino Hills graduate, and there is hope he repays it in full.

Also Read: “Adidas will look to re-release Kobe Bryant sneakers”: Lakers legend to have two of his iconic retros released following fallout with Nike