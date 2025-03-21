“Anthony Davis A Honda Civic Now”: Kenyon Martin And Nick Young Duke It Over Whether Luka Doncic Trade Is Nico Harrison’s Fault

The NBA universe can still not get over the monumental trade between the Lakers and the Mavericks that sent Luka Doncic to La La Land and Anthony Davis to the Big D. It’s been two months since this trade. How has it been working out? The Don and the Lakes are a dark horse contender to win the Western Conference while Davis has been out injured ever since his debut game as a Maverick.

This has left a sour taste in the mouths of many Mavs fans, especially regarding team GM, Nico Harrison. The Dallas hatred for Harrison has been increasing over the last several weeks, with fans bringing in signs and creating chants begging for the former player to be fired. Nick Young and Kenyon Martin spoke about how this has transpired on the latest edition of Gil’s Arena.

While Young seems to support the noise, Martin defends Harrison. “He didn’t make the decision,” screamed Martin. “He didn’t hire himself, he didn’t make that decision himself.” Young fired back, speaking on behalf of the fans. “In their mind, he ruined Dallas,” Young claimed. But Martin explained his position further by using an analogy with cars.

Trading Luka to the Lakers was NOT Nico Harrison’s fault‼️ pic.twitter.com/86g9xRNaqc — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) March 20, 2025

“I got a Honda Civic, let me get that 7 series for the Honda Civic,” joked Martin, who referred to AD as the Civic and Doncic as the speed demon. The group understood that the metaphor was due to AD’s reliability on the court, and could potentially last a lot longer than the turbo.”So AD is a Honda Civic now…I get it. You can ride that MF till the wheels fall off,” agreed Young.

The conversation then shifted to whether the Civic would have had “spinners” on it. This is certainly an interesting analogy as AD has had his fair share of injury battles with his most recent one being as ironic as it gets, So analogizing him to a ‘reliable’ Civic might not be all too accurate.

Regardless, Martin’s analogy also played into his defense of Harrison. The Dumont family has been pretty vocal about wanting to move on from Doncic and Nico most definitely didn’t decide to trade The Don on his own, even though he genuinely wanted to move on from the Slovenian superstar as well.

Patrick Dumont claimed that the Doncic trade was done for the team’s future

It would be difficult to try and explain to anyone why trading Luka Doncic away was a good thing. Unfortunately for MFFL nation, that’s what Mavs owner Patrick Dumont attempted to do at a recent speaker series in Texas. The 51-year-old businessman’s main point of argument? That the Mavs were not getting any more competitive with Luka on the squad.

“We looked at our trajectory during the season and realized that we did not get better,” Dumont stated. “So this was a decision about the future. If you look at our roster today and who we have, we feel like we position ourselves to be incredibly competitive against the best teams in the NBA.”

The statement has aged like milk for Dumont. Since the trade, Davis went down with injury and the Mavs lost Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season, essentially ending any chance for them to make a deep run this postseason. What’s worse is that Doncic dropped a triple-double on the Mavericks during his first game against his old team in Los Angeles.

AD may be a reliable Civic, but sometimes you just need to hop into a 7 series and let it rip.