Pat Riley’s Body Conditioning Rules Stopped Former No. 1 Draft Pick From Joining the Heat in 2011

During the early 2010s, the Miami Heat became one of the NBA’s hottest free-agent destinations. The formation of the “Big Three” in LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh attracted numerous role players eager for a chance to win a championship. Throughout that era, the Heat were constantly in the market for a reliable big man. However, Pat Riley’s strict conditioning requirements prevented them from adding a key reserve to their core.

The Heat had depth at nearly every position, except one. They never found a consistent solution at the center. In hindsight, they managed to make it work with players like Chris Andersen and Joel Anthony, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t eyeing a bigger prize.

Following the 2011 NBA lockout, former No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, Kenyon Martin, was on the hunt for a new team. He had several suitors, but the Heat were at the top of his list. There was mutual interest in a potential pairing, and Martin even traveled to Miami for a meeting with Pat Riley. However, it quickly became clear there wasn’t a fit because of one glaring difference.

“I came down there and my body had been through so much,” Martin said on The OGs podcast. “[Pat Riley] was talking about all that motherf*****g conditioning and I was like, ‘I ain’t going to make that.'”

By that point, Martin had already endured a long list of injuries. He fractured his right fibula just before the NCAA Tournament in his senior season with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Once in the NBA, he dealt with recurring ankle issues. He knew his body had too much mileage to withstand Miami’s grueling conditioning program. As a result, he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers instead, on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

That said, Martin wasn’t the only player to take issue with the Heat’s intense fitness demands. Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal famously despised Riley’s body fat tests. But the 15-time All-Star found a loophole. He would cover himself in baby oil so the equipment used to measure his body fat wouldn’t stick properly. Perhaps, Martin hadn’t thought of that.

Looking back, O’Neal and the Heat can laugh about those moments, especially since they went on to win the 2006 NBA championship. Still, Riley doesn’t take kindly to players trying to outsmart his system. His military-style approach has pushed plenty of players out the door. But it’s also a big reason why the Heat have reached six NBA Finals since 2010.